A Twitter Blue subscription can now be purchased for the year at a discount





The recently revamped Twitter Blue package has been the subject of lots of criticism, and praise, for monetizing the way Twitter users received the famous blue "verified" checkmark. The package normally costs $8 USD a month when subscribing via the web and $11 USD a month via iOS, which have been so far the only two ways you could sign up for the service as there isn't a subscription option available via the Play Store.





However, as noted by The Verge , a new subscription option has appeared on the Twitter Blue help page for an annual subscription at a discounted price. This option will set you back $84 for the year, which saves you a little over 12 percent when compared to the monthly web pricing or 36 percent when compared to the monthly subscription via iOS.





As far as features, the annual subscription option does not seem to offer anything more or anything less than the monthly option. Some of the benefits of Twitter Blue listed in the past, besides the blue checkmark, include bookmark folders, custom app icons, themes, custom navigation, top articles, reader mode, undo Tweet, prioritized rankings in conversations, and longer video uploads.





Note that proceeding with the annual subscription of Twitter Blue does not guarantee quicker access to the blue checkmark, which does take time to appear after signing up for the service. As per Twitter, this is because they need to review the account to make sure it meets all the requirements, such as a legit phone number.





Twitter also reserves the right to remove your blue checkmark at any point if you do something that violates their Terms of Service or if your account gets suspended. However, for those that find value in having a Twitter Blue subscription, this is most likely your best chance at getting it for the year with a significant discount.

