Twitch increases subscription prices in over 30 countries, including the US

By
Not a month goes by without another price hike. Although most of the price changes aren’t that high, they pile up pretty fast and seeing how often it happens, we’ll soon have to decide which services to keep and which to drop.

Twitch is the latest company to announce price increases. Although the reasoning behind its decision seems noble, the fact still remains that you’ll have to pay more to support your favorite streamer.

That said, Twitch revealed that starting July 11, it will update Tier 1 subscription and gift sub prices on the web for current subscribers. More importantly, current subscribers will receive legacy pricing for their existing subscriptions until they choose to upgrade or cancel.

However, the “legacy pricing” is not available in all countries where Twitch made the Tier 1 subscription more expensive. It’s unclear where exactly this are available at the moment, but legacy pricing might be limited to several EU countries like Germany, Belgium, and Netherlands.

In order to comply with local regulations in these countries, we chose to maintain legacy pricing for existing subscribers. This price change only applies to new Tier 1 subscriptions and gift subs. If you upgrade an existing sub to a higher tier or a longer subscription, it will reflect the new price.


If you live in the EU and your subscription was previous €3.99 per month, you’ll most likely have to pay €4.99 per month starting July 11. However, Twitch users in the US have been hit harder, as they will have to pay $5.99 per month, up from $4.99 per month.

On the bright side, Twitch says that it’s not changing the price of Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscription or gifted subscriptions. It’s also worth mentioning that the price changes apply to subscriptions purchased on desktop or mobile web, not on mobile apps (which will be updated in the coming months).
Cosmin Vasile
