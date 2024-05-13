Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly preparing new Max price hike
Up Next:
It has become so common for streaming services to raise prices a couple of times per year that it’s not even a surprise when they announce it. To survive the price hike onslaught, customers can either stop paying for these services or simply stop caring.
In this regard, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery plans to increase the price of Max by the end of the year. Bloomberg reports that the streaming giant is preparing not just a Max price hike, but also new cost cuts in an attempt to hit certain financial targets.
Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to report its earnings for the first quarter of the year on May 16, so we’ll probably learn more about the company’s plans regarding Max and Discovery+ in just a few days.
In this regard, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery plans to increase the price of Max by the end of the year. Bloomberg reports that the streaming giant is preparing not just a Max price hike, but also new cost cuts in an attempt to hit certain financial targets.
The report mentions the possibility of more layoffs at the company, but it doesn’t offer any other details about the price hike(s). Apparently, Warner Bros. Discovery aims for $1 billion in earnings from Max and Discovery+ next year, so in order to achieve that the streaming service must operate some drastic changes.
Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to report its earnings for the first quarter of the year on May 16, so we’ll probably learn more about the company’s plans regarding Max and Discovery+ in just a few days.
Things that are NOT allowed: