Samsung updates app to allow non-Galaxy users to test S23’s new features
Samsung is trying to convince more people that its new flagships are among the best on the market. If you don’t have the time to visit the nearest store and get your hands on a Galaxy S23, then Samsung has a perfectly viable alternative: the new Try Galaxy app.
The latest update to Try Galaxy update makes it possible for non-Galaxy users to test drive many of the features that the Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1 offer their owners. Launched one year ago, the Try Galaxy app has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Although that might seem an impressive number, it’s really not considering how many people are not using Samsung’s flagships but would like to.
The app has some helpful tutorials, Galaxy icons and widgets. It allows users to experience other unique apps and features available through Samsung Galaxy. However, the latest update introduces a couple of key features of the Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1:
- Powerful camera: Users can explore what’s possible with Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced
- Leading performance: Users can experience how the Galaxy S23 series is redefining peak
- Connected ecosystem: Users can immerse themselves in the latest world of One UI 5.1 with
It’s also important to mention that Try Galaxy now supports 14 languages and can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. So, if you’re rocking an iPhone or another Android smartphone and would like to check out some of the Galaxy S23 series key features, you might as well visit the app’s website and give these a try.
Try Galaxy QR code
