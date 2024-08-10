



The video teaser for Toy Story 5 starts with one of those football-headed three-eyed green aliens getting pulled up by the kind of claw found in the claw machine games played by kids looking to win a prize. Following the logo for the fifth installment of the series, each of the three characters takes a turn with the animation mirroring the 2017 Apple Watch face perfectly.









Get excited for their next chapter as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang all return for #ToyStory5, coming to theaters Summer 2026! #D23pic.twitter.com/w5yrlbkpYP — Pixar (@Pixar) August 10, 2024

Woody runs up to the screen and with his "Aw shucks" personality, he waves hello to everyone watching the clip. Jessie approaches the screen and gives everyone a wink of her eye. Buzz runs to the left and goes off stage and suddenly appears in the foreground on the right and he gives a salute to those watching.

Toy Story 5 will be in a theater near you starting on June 19th, 2026. McDonald, the owner of SunApps, says that an Apple intern working on the Apple Maps app was the one who originally discovered the origin of the animation used on the teaser. Some accused Pixar and Disney of laziness or suffering from a lack of imagination forcing them to reuse the 2017 animation. The truth might be a lot less insulting to Pixar and Disney. It seems that there is a possibility that not enough footage of the new film is available yet to use for a trailer.



Toy Story movie which became a blockbuster. As many of you know, Pixar has very close ties to Apple through the late Steve Jobs . The Apple co-founder paid $5 million to George Lucas of Star Wars fame, invested $5 million in the company and was named Chairman of Pixar. This happened after Jobs was booted out of Apple by his hand-picked CEO John Scully and had founded NeXT. In March 1991, Jobs became the full owner of Pixar, and a few months later, Disney signed a three-film deal with Pixar. The first of the films created under the contract was the originalmovie which became a blockbuster.



