Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Disney Chairman Iger: Apple merger talks would have happened had Jobs not died

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Disney Chairman Iger: Apple merger talks would have happened had Jobs not died
Back in 2019, former Disney CEO Bob Iger's autobiography contained an interesting "what if." Iger wrote that had Steve Jobs not passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2011, Disney and Apple might have initiated talks that would have resulted in a merger of the two companies. Iger, who is resigning as Disney Chairman at the end of this month, brought this fantasy scenario up again during a new interview on CNBC.

Iger admitted that the topic of combining the two firms never was discussed while Jobs was alive. Still, the Disney executive says that had Jobs lived, he is sure that the two of them would have eventually had talks about a merger. "I’m pretty convinced we would have had that discussion. … I think we would have gotten there," Iger said of a potential Apple-Disney merger.

As many of you already know, Steve Jobs was running Pixar when the computerized animation company was sold to Disney in January 2006 for $7.4 billion. The deal made Jobs the largest Disney stockholder for some years and even after Jobs passed away, his estate held that title for some time. The deal also gave Jobs a seat on the Disney board.

What would have inspired Jobs to consider a merger with Disney? Iger stated on CNBC that the late Apple co-founder appreciated the combination of great technology with great creativity. Apple would have been responsible for the former while Disney would have kicked in the latter.

It's hard to say what Apple and Disney might have done differently over the years. Perhaps Disney's development of OTA wireless charging would have received a big helping hand from Apple. There are several companies now working on something similar including Motorola.

It might be too late for Apple to merge with Disney. A merger would require both firms to pay what would be steep legal and regulatory fees and at this point, what could Disney bring to Apple that the latter couldn't do itself? And if you are a fan of both companies, you can always pick the Mickey or Minnie Mouse watch faces for the Apple Watch to show your support.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Feast your eyes on these stunning Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders in red
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Feast your eyes on these stunning Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders in red
Today only: Galaxy Z Flip 3 is cheaper, customizable, and comes with free earbuds!
by Rado Minkov,  0
Today only: Galaxy Z Flip 3 is cheaper, customizable, and comes with free earbuds!
A new Repost button in TikTok will let you repost your favorite content
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new Repost button in TikTok will let you repost your favorite content
Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus screen will be the brightest of any phone
by Anam Hamid,  3
Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus screen will be the brightest of any phone
Why I love the Galaxy Tab's one huge advantage over iPad Pro
by Rado Minkov,  0
Why I love the Galaxy Tab's one huge advantage over iPad Pro
1More ColorBuds 2 hands-on: seriously good earbuds for less than $100!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
1More ColorBuds 2 hands-on: seriously good earbuds for less than $100!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless