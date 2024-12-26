This app's popularity in the Play Store means many of you are getting an iPhone for the holidays
Sometimes a strong showing by an app speaks more about what's really going on in the mobile industry. Take Apple's Move to iOS app which debuted in 2015 to help those with an Android device move to an iPhone as quickly, easily, and seamlessly as possible. CNBC is reporting that Move to iOS has reached number 40 on the list of the most popular apps in the Play Store. This time of the year, with the Move to iOS app reaching number 40, it would seem to indicate that quite a few Android users received an iPhone for the holidays,
So if you just unwrapped your new iPhone and are used to using an Android handset, you can tap on this link to head to the Play Store and install the Move to iOS app. Once you install the app, moving to iOS from Android is as easy as transferring data from one platform to another. During this process, the app and the iPhone will give you the directions that you'll need to follow in order to move over the following data from an Android phone to an iOS-powered iPhone:
- Contacts
- Message history
- Camera photos and videos
- Photo albums
- Files and folders
- Accessibility settings
- Display settings
- Web bookmarks
- Mail accounts
- WhatsApp messages and media
- Voice Memos
- Call history
- Calendars
If the free apps installed on your Android phone are also available from the App Store, you'll probably be able to move them using the Move to iOS app.Your Android phone must be running Android 6.0 or later for the app to work. In some cases, you might not be able to make the transfer because the developer might not have used the exact same name for the app on both platforms. Music, books, and PDFs need to be moved over manually from an Android device to an iPhone.
Because Move to iOS is #40 in the Google Play Store, it would seem to show that this holiday season many people were given a new iPhone this holiday season. If you received an Android phone this holiday season and you're switching from an iPhone, you can use the Android Switch app found in the App Store to help you make the switch. The app is the 110th most popular utility app in the App Store compared to the Move to iOS app which, as we noted, is number 40 in the Play Store.
Bottom line, one could make the case that more iPhone handsets than Android phones are being given away this holiday season. Did you receive a new iPhone or Android handset for Christmas or Chanukah? Let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: