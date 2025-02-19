Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

To switch from Verizon to T-Mobile, or not to switch? For this user, the answer could be written in the stars

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Verizon
A collage of the T-Mobile and Verizon stores.
How often do you change carriers? Are you the type of person to go back and forth between Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile? Before you ditch one for the other, do you look at the sky and consult with it first?

Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but now, you have one more reason to do so and check with the wild blue yonder – and it has nothing to do with astrology or esotericism.

It has to do with satellites.

Over at one Starlink-dedicated Reddit forum, a person is asking for advice and whether switching to T-Mobile is worth it.

As you've probably noticed, the T-Mobile and Starlink partnership has been making headlines recently: the collaboration is in the beta testing stage and right now, select users can text (with their compatible phones and compatible apps) when there's no regular cellular coverage – in the wild, for example.

Starting in July, T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next plans will receive the service at no extra cost, while others can add it for $15 per month. Business and first responder plans will also include it for free. Users on other carriers, such as Verizon and AT&T, can access the service for free until July, after which it will be available for $20 per month per line.

So, back to our Reddit discussion. The OP (original poster) is a Verizon customer who is considering a switch to T-Mobile. They are preparing to move to an urban area where Verizon service is weak; naturally T-Mobile comes to mind, even more so with its latest satellite connectivity capabilities. Could this justify switching providers?



Several users pointed out that satellite service generally requires a clear, unobstructed view of the sky, making it impractical in dense urban environments. And there are cellular towers already present in cities. Additionally, the available bandwidth will be limited, meaning satellite texting may not be reliable in urban areas.

Verizon, others point out, is also exploring satellite-based communication. Meanwhile, the Starlink beta program is open to users on any carrier, including Verizon, with the $15/$20 monthly fee starting in July.

Some users emphasized the importance of choosing a carrier based on coverage rather than future satellite features. They recommended checking with locals about network reliability before making a decision. Others highlighted T-Mobile's perks, such as international roaming benefits and streaming service discounts, as additional incentives to switch.

Recommended Stories
However, concerns about T-Mobile's trade-in policies and promotional offers were also raised, with one customer noting discrepancies in their device credit when selecting a military plan.

Ultimately, rural users could benefit from T-Mobile's satellite service, but in urban areas, one is probably better off by finding better "traditional" service by evaluating real-world coverage. If you're not on some sort of Go5G Next plan (or related), you'll pay $15 for the Starlink service. If you're a Verizon or AT&T user, you'll pay $20/month. Five bucks is still five bucks, but the difference is not that big.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless