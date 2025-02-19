To switch from Verizon to T-Mobile, or not to switch? For this user, the answer could be written in the stars
How often do you change carriers? Are you the type of person to go back and forth between Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile? Before you ditch one for the other, do you look at the sky and consult with it first?
Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but now, you have one more reason to do so and check with the wild blue yonder – and it has nothing to do with astrology or esotericism.
Over at one Starlink-dedicated Reddit forum, a person is asking for advice and whether switching to T-Mobile is worth it.
As you've probably noticed, the T-Mobile and Starlink partnership has been making headlines recently: the collaboration is in the beta testing stage and right now, select users can text (with their compatible phones and compatible apps) when there's no regular cellular coverage – in the wild, for example.
So, back to our Reddit discussion. The OP (original poster) is a Verizon customer who is considering a switch to T-Mobile. They are preparing to move to an urban area where Verizon service is weak; naturally T-Mobile comes to mind, even more so with its latest satellite connectivity capabilities. Could this justify switching providers?
Several users pointed out that satellite service generally requires a clear, unobstructed view of the sky, making it impractical in dense urban environments. And there are cellular towers already present in cities. Additionally, the available bandwidth will be limited, meaning satellite texting may not be reliable in urban areas.
Verizon, others point out, is also exploring satellite-based communication. Meanwhile, the Starlink beta program is open to users on any carrier, including Verizon, with the $15/$20 monthly fee starting in July.
Some users emphasized the importance of choosing a carrier based on coverage rather than future satellite features. They recommended checking with locals about network reliability before making a decision. Others highlighted T-Mobile's perks, such as international roaming benefits and streaming service discounts, as additional incentives to switch.
Ultimately, rural users could benefit from T-Mobile's satellite service, but in urban areas, one is probably better off by finding better "traditional" service by evaluating real-world coverage. If you're not on some sort of Go5G Next plan (or related), you'll pay $15 for the Starlink service. If you're a Verizon or AT&T user, you'll pay $20/month. Five bucks is still five bucks, but the difference is not that big.
Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but now, you have one more reason to do so and check with the wild blue yonder – and it has nothing to do with astrology or esotericism.
It has to do with satellites.
Over at one Starlink-dedicated Reddit forum, a person is asking for advice and whether switching to T-Mobile is worth it.
As you've probably noticed, the T-Mobile and Starlink partnership has been making headlines recently: the collaboration is in the beta testing stage and right now, select users can text (with their compatible phones and compatible apps) when there's no regular cellular coverage – in the wild, for example.
Starting in July, T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next plans will receive the service at no extra cost, while others can add it for $15 per month. Business and first responder plans will also include it for free. Users on other carriers, such as Verizon and AT&T, can access the service for free until July, after which it will be available for $20 per month per line.
So, back to our Reddit discussion. The OP (original poster) is a Verizon customer who is considering a switch to T-Mobile. They are preparing to move to an urban area where Verizon service is weak; naturally T-Mobile comes to mind, even more so with its latest satellite connectivity capabilities. Could this justify switching providers?
Image credit – T-Mobile
Several users pointed out that satellite service generally requires a clear, unobstructed view of the sky, making it impractical in dense urban environments. And there are cellular towers already present in cities. Additionally, the available bandwidth will be limited, meaning satellite texting may not be reliable in urban areas.
Verizon, others point out, is also exploring satellite-based communication. Meanwhile, the Starlink beta program is open to users on any carrier, including Verizon, with the $15/$20 monthly fee starting in July.
Some users emphasized the importance of choosing a carrier based on coverage rather than future satellite features. They recommended checking with locals about network reliability before making a decision. Others highlighted T-Mobile's perks, such as international roaming benefits and streaming service discounts, as additional incentives to switch.
Recommended Stories
However, concerns about T-Mobile's trade-in policies and promotional offers were also raised, with one customer noting discrepancies in their device credit when selecting a military plan.
Ultimately, rural users could benefit from T-Mobile's satellite service, but in urban areas, one is probably better off by finding better "traditional" service by evaluating real-world coverage. If you're not on some sort of Go5G Next plan (or related), you'll pay $15 for the Starlink service. If you're a Verizon or AT&T user, you'll pay $20/month. Five bucks is still five bucks, but the difference is not that big.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: