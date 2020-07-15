Tipster reveals possible unveiling and launch dates for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
The other day we told you that there was speculation that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the sequel to the company's first foldable phone, would not be unveiled during the August 5th Galaxy Unpacked event as originally thought. The reason behind this rumor isn't hard to comprehend; the device is obviously more complex to build and develop software for than your average handset. As we told you the other day, Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet stating that the software isn't ready and added that very little hardware leaks have been discovered.
The latest tip calls for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be introduced on August 5th
According to recent rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Flip Fold 2 will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865+ chipset and the standard configuration will include 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A variant with 512GB of storage is expected to show up down the road. Two separate battery packs add up to a capacity of 4365mAh with support for 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device should offer reverse wireless charging which means that the phone can be used as a wireless charging pad to help replenish the battery on another compatible device. Samsung calls this feature "Wireless Power Share." Weinbach states that the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be a scooch (.5mm) thicker and a tad (.1mm) taller than the first-generation Fold handset.
You might recall that just days before the original Galaxy Fold was supposed to be released, influencers found a number of issues with the device. Samsung recalled the units, made the appropriate changes, and eventually launched the first foldable from a major manufacturer. It should be interesting to see if this group finds anything wrong with the new model after putting it through its paces.
Speaking of foldables, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5th. This is a 5G enabled version of the OG Galaxy Z Flip which was released on Valentine's Day this year (February 14th). The latest rumors call for the 5G version of the flipper to carry a Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform compared to the Snapdragon 855+ that powered the LTE-only variant of the handset. A new Mystic Bronze color has been revealed. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G can easily fit in your pocket and when opened a 6.7-inch display is available for use. We should see the same 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage found on the original unit.
Both new foldable devices will launch with Android 10 pre-installed along with One UI 2.5. And if you want to view the Unpacked 2020 event live, the event starts at 10 am EDT (7 am PDT) on August 5th. It can be viewed from Samsung.com or the Samsung U.S. Newsroom.
