Tipster reveals possible unveiling and launch dates for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Jul 15, 2020, 12:42 PM
The other day we told you that there was speculation that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the sequel to the company's first foldable phone, would not be unveiled during the August 5th Galaxy Unpacked event as originally thought. The reason behind this rumor isn't hard to comprehend; the device is obviously more complex to build and develop software for than your average handset. As we told you the other day, Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet stating that the software isn't ready and added that very little hardware leaks have been discovered.

But in a battle of the Twitter tipsters, last night Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a message saying that what he heard was that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will indeed be part of the  August 5th event and will launch on September 20th. We will know soon enough whether the second-generation foldable is going to be standing alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Tab S7 slates, and other new products on the 5th of next month.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets rid of what arguably was the biggest problem with the OG Fold which is the external screen. The latter weighs in at 4.6-inches and features huge bezels. For many users looking for some quick information, it is easier to fully open the foldable screen than try to navigate around the external display. The sequel could sport a 6.23-inch display with appropriately sized bezels. The internal tablet-sized Super AMOLED display is getting a small bump to 7.7-inches from the original Fold's 7.3-inches according to the latest leak. It could include a 120Hz refresh rate which means that the display updates 120 times per second; this will deliver buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced video game animation.

The latest tip calls for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be introduced on August 5th


According to recent rumors and leaks, the Galaxy Flip Fold 2 will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865+ chipset and the standard configuration will include 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A variant with 512GB of storage is expected to show up down the road. Two separate battery packs add up to a capacity of 4365mAh with support for 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device should offer reverse wireless charging which means that the phone can be used as a wireless charging pad to help replenish the battery on another compatible device. Samsung calls this feature "Wireless Power Share." Weinbach states that the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be a scooch (.5mm) thicker and a tad (.1mm) taller than the first-generation Fold handset.


You might recall that just days before the original Galaxy Fold was supposed to be released, influencers found a number of issues with the device. Samsung recalled the units, made the appropriate changes, and eventually launched the first foldable from a major manufacturer. It should be interesting to see if this group finds anything wrong with the new model after putting it through its paces.

Speaking of foldables, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5th. This is a 5G enabled version of the OG Galaxy Z Flip which was released on Valentine's Day this year (February 14th). The latest rumors call for the 5G version of the flipper to carry a Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform compared to the Snapdragon 855+ that powered the LTE-only variant of the handset. A new Mystic Bronze color has been revealed. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G can easily fit in your pocket and when opened a 6.7-inch display is available for use. We should see the same 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage found on the original unit.

Both new foldable devices will launch with Android 10 pre-installed along with One UI 2.5. And if you want to view the Unpacked 2020 event live, the event starts at 10 am EDT (7 am PDT) on August 5th. It can be viewed from Samsung.com or the Samsung U.S. Newsroom.

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

