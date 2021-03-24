Apple tightens security at factories to avoid future iPhone leaks

Criminal record checks must now be performed on workers

Apple is pushing for the privacy of its own employees





To guarantee no funny business takes place, it’s now mandatory that security cameras capture all four sides of vehicles to eliminate any blind spots. Additionally, while it’s standard practice that the process of destroying prototypes and defective components be recorded, those recordings must now be retained for a minimum of 180 days.



At the same time as this crackdown on leaks, Apple is pushing for more privacy for its own employees. Partners can no longer collect biometric data such as facial scans or fingerprints from Apple employees. This rule doesn’t apply to the factory workers hired by its partners, though.