Apple tightens security at factories to avoid future iPhone leaks
Aside from bits of info here and there, and the occasional bombshell, Apple has been and continues to be very successful at avoiding leaks. But according to The Information, the company is making changes that’ll help it crack down even more.
Criminal record checks must now be performed on workers
A report published today reveals that Apple recently instructed its manufacturing partners, like Foxconn and Wistron, to start conducting criminal background checks on all assembly line employees. Those with criminal records are to be denied access to development and assembly areas with unreleased Apple products, like the iPhone 13 5G.
Speaking of movements, Apple wants to determine how long each part should remain at a particular production area. And if the transit of sensitive items between stations takes unusually long, security alarms will be automatically triggered.
Apple is pushing for the privacy of its own employees
If all of that wasn’t enough, Apple has new rules for security cameras as well.
To guarantee no funny business takes place, it’s now mandatory that security cameras capture all four sides of vehicles to eliminate any blind spots. Additionally, while it’s standard practice that the process of destroying prototypes and defective components be recorded, those recordings must now be retained for a minimum of 180 days.
At the same time as this crackdown on leaks, Apple is pushing for more privacy for its own employees. Partners can no longer collect biometric data such as facial scans or fingerprints from Apple employees. This rule doesn’t apply to the factory workers hired by its partners, though.
At the same time as this crackdown on leaks, Apple is pushing for more privacy for its own employees. Partners can no longer collect biometric data such as facial scans or fingerprints from Apple employees. This rule doesn’t apply to the factory workers hired by its partners, though.