Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple tightens security at factories to avoid future iPhone leaks

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 24, 2021, 11:01 AM
Apple tightens security at factories to avoid future iPhone leaks
Leaks have been a massive part of the smartphone world for years and won’t be stopping anytime soon. Some brands embrace them, others try to avoid them but ultimately fail, and then there’s Apple.

Aside from bits of info here and there, and the occasional bombshell, Apple has been and continues to be very successful at avoiding leaks. But according to The Information, the company is making changes that’ll help it crack down even more.

Criminal record checks must now be performed on workers


A report published today reveals that Apple recently instructed its manufacturing partners, like Foxconn and Wistron, to start conducting criminal background checks on all assembly line employees. Those with criminal records are to be denied access to development and assembly areas with unreleased Apple products, like the iPhone 13 5G.

At the same time, all visitors are now required to provide a government-issued ID before entering facilities. Guards must also keep detailed records of the movement of employees in possession of sensitive products and/or components.

Speaking of movements, Apple wants to determine how long each part should remain at a particular production area. And if the transit of sensitive items between stations takes unusually long, security alarms will be automatically triggered.

That’s made possible by an upgrade to Apple’s computer system, said to consist of proprietary software running on Mac minis, at some factories. This change will inform Apple when corners are being cut by manufacturers too.

Apple is pushing for the privacy of its own employees


If all of that wasn’t enough, Apple has new rules for security cameras as well. 

To guarantee no funny business takes place, it’s now mandatory that security cameras capture all four sides of vehicles to eliminate any blind spots. Additionally, while it’s standard practice that the process of destroying prototypes and defective components be recorded, those recordings must now be retained for a minimum of 180 days.

At the same time as this crackdown on leaks, Apple is pushing for more privacy for its own employees. Partners can no longer collect biometric data such as facial scans or fingerprints from Apple employees. This rule doesn’t apply to the factory workers hired by its partners, though.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Settle on this one
Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless