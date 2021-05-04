Tile CEO calls Apple 'a runaway monopoly train' following AirTags release

What's next for Tile





He thinks that the lack of a need for an accessory to attach Tile to your things and the range of different Tiles is enough to help them keep up with the new big dogs - Apple & Samsung (for the Smart Tag ).





Whether that's true will remain to be seen. But one thing's for sure — now that Apple and Samsung have entered the market, other brands will surely follow suit in the near future, making it even harder for others to compete.





In the meantime, Tile is working with Epic Games and Spotify in a Coalition for App Fairness and testified against the fruit-named brand in the trial vs Epic Games, which was created after Apple took down Fortnite from the App Store.

CJ Prober is not worried about the company's long-term future, saying that "the good news is that Tile is very well positioned (with) a super differentiated product cross-platform."