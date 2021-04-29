Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung iOS Apple Android

Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags?

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Apr 29, 2021, 5:12 AM
Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags?
Tracking devices have been available for quite some time. The popular Tile tracker has been around since the early 2010s, while more recently Samsung entered the market with the Galaxy SmartTag. But now that Apple has announced its own AirTags, trackers are likely to become more popular than ever before.

We recently took a look at AirTags and SmartTags from a privacy perspective, as well as some of the best Apple AirTag accessories one can get right now. In any case, we can conclude that each tracking device excels at something and has its own user base target, be it Apple users or Samsung users; the budget-conscious who will be happy with a $29 tracker or those who can afford to drop $449 on a Hermès Luggage Tag AirTag.

But just because there are plenty of options out there doesn't mean everyone finds trackers useful, so we'd like to hear from you.

Are you currently using a tracking device, and if so, let us know in the comments how you're using it or what it's attached to. Are you using one for your travel luggage, keys, wallet? What brand did you choose and why? Or alternatively, do you find no use for tracking devices?

Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags?

Vote View Result

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless