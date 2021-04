Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags? Yes, I'm currently using one or more trackers I haven't used trackers yet but I intend to start soon No, I don't use trackers and don't plan on starting Yes, I'm currently using one or more trackers 20% I haven't used trackers yet but I intend to start soon 40% No, I don't use trackers and don't plan on starting 40%





Tracking devices have been available for quite some time. The popular Tile tracker has been around since the early 2010s, while more recently Samsung entered the market with the Galaxy SmartTag . But now that Apple has announced its own AirTags , trackers are likely to become more popular than ever before.We recently took a look at AirTags and SmartTags from a privacy perspective , as well as some of the best Apple AirTag accessories one can get right now. In any case, we can conclude that each tracking device excels at something and has its own user base target, be it Apple users or Samsung users; the budget-conscious who will be happy with a $29 tracker or those who can afford to drop $449 on a Herm├Ęs Luggage Tag AirTag.But just because there are plenty of options out there doesn't mean everyone finds trackers useful, so we'd like to hear from you.Are you currently using a tracking device, and if so, let us know in the comments how you're using it or what it's attached to. Are you using one for your travel luggage, keys, wallet? What brand did you choose and why? Or alternatively, do you find no use for tracking devices?