Do you use trackers like AirTags, Tile, SmartTags?

Tracking devices have been available for quite some time. The popular Tile tracker has been around since the early 2010s, while more recently Samsung
entered the market with the Galaxy SmartTag
. But now that Apple has announced its own AirTags
, trackers are likely to become more popular than ever before.
We recently took a look at AirTags and SmartTags from a privacy perspective
, as well as some of the best Apple AirTag accessories
one can get right now. In any case, we can conclude that each tracking device excels at something and has its own user base target, be it Apple
users or Samsung users; the budget-conscious who will be happy with a $29 tracker or those who can afford to drop $449 on a Hermès Luggage Tag AirTag.
But just because there are plenty of options out there doesn't mean everyone finds trackers useful, so we'd like to hear from you.
Are you currently using a tracking device, and if so, let us know in the comments how you're using it or what it's attached to. Are you using one for your travel luggage, keys, wallet? What brand did you choose and why? Or alternatively, do you find no use for tracking devices?
