Poll: Can TikTok truly challenge YouTube in the long video segment?

Last month TikTok decided to step on YouTube’s toes and expand the length of its videos to 10 minutes . It’s also not the first time TikTok has adjusted the maximum length of the videos on the platform. Just one year ago, the limit was 1 minute, then it got expanded to 3 minutes, and now we have this new 10-minute limit.The number is not a coincidence, either. According to a 2018 study by Statista , the average length of a YouTube video is 11.7 minutes. Best practices and Google’s own recommendations place the average length of videos between 8 and 15 minutes, with 10 minutes being the golden medium.So, clearly TikTok is aiming to take a bite out of that sweet YouTube fanbase, and as a result - revenue. Can it succeed, though? Let’s look at some numbers. As of January 2020, TikTok has more than 1 billion active users, while YouTube doubles that number to score more than 2 billion active users in 2022.If we look at the revenue, YouTube generated a whopping $19.2 billion last year , while TikTok trails behind with “only” $2.3 billion in user spending. So, it’s clear then? No competition? Things aren’t that simple - TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media in the past couple of years, and looking at the demographics, the future belongs to the young.