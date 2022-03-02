Poll: Can TikTok truly challenge YouTube in the long video segment?

Yes No I have no idea... Other (in the comments)

Can TikTok truly challenge YouTube in the long video segment?





More Polls:

What do you think about it? Can TikTok really challenge YouTube and take a bite out of that metaphorical pie? Is YouTube a dinosaur waiting for a giant TikTok meteor to strike down and obliterate it? Share your thoughts in the comments below, along with any personal experiences using both platforms.