Poll: Can TikTok truly challenge YouTube in the long video segment?4
The number is not a coincidence, either. According to a 2018 study by Statista, the average length of a YouTube video is 11.7 minutes. Best practices and Google’s own recommendations place the average length of videos between 8 and 15 minutes, with 10 minutes being the golden medium.
So, clearly TikTok is aiming to take a bite out of that sweet YouTube fanbase, and as a result - revenue. Can it succeed, though? Let’s look at some numbers. As of January 2020, TikTok has more than 1 billion active users, while YouTube doubles that number to score more than 2 billion active users in 2022.
If we look at the revenue, YouTube generated a whopping $19.2 billion last year, while TikTok trails behind with “only” $2.3 billion in user spending. So, it’s clear then? No competition? Things aren’t that simple - TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media in the past couple of years, and looking at the demographics, the future belongs to the young.
What do you think about it? Can TikTok really challenge YouTube and take a bite out of that metaphorical pie? Is YouTube a dinosaur waiting for a giant TikTok meteor to strike down and obliterate it? Share your thoughts in the comments below, along with any personal experiences using both platforms.
