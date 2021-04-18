TikTok, seeking advertisers, reveals info about its subscribers and how they use the app

TikTok has been seeking more advertisers for the global and U.S. versions of the short form video app. As a result, the company has been meeting with potential advertising partners while carrying a B2B pitch book for its TikTok for Business unit. As you might imagine, the pitch deck reveals information about TikTok designed to show off the large number of TikTok users that could be mined by advertisers.





According to Music Business Worldwide , the pitch deck has leaked online revealing plenty of information about TikTok's audience. As of October, TikTok's own numbers show that it's monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide amount to 732 million. In the U.S., the MAU figure is over 100 million.





When you consider that those figures are six month old, the numbers are much higher-perhaps tens of millions higher globally. Thanks to a lawsuit filed against the government last year, we know that from the end of July 2020 to October 2020, the app gained approximately 14.3 million monthly active worldwide users each month. If this growth continues over the next 13 months, by May 2022 the app will have over one billion monthly active users globally.





Some of the data that TikTok is pitching to advertisers should be able to convince them to put some money in TikTok's till. 47% of users said that they have purchased something that they saw on TikTok in the past while 67% said that TikTok gave them the inspiration to go shopping even if they weren't planning to do so.





The pitch deck also revealed the app's attractive demographics with 42% of active users between 18 and 24 years old. 17% are between 13 and 17 with 22% aged between 25 and 34, 12% between 34 and 44 and only 7% over the age of 45. TikTok users continually return to the app as the average user opens TikTok 19 times a day although it isn't clear whether this number reflects the actions of global or U.S. users.







And as of this past January, the average TikTok user views the app 89 minutes a day. 80% of users call TikTok "the most entertaining platform." The pitch deck is supposed to make TikTok sound like the perfect place for advertisers to spend their money and based on the numbers, many of them will do so on the app.





