TikTok’s upcoming service is just as weird as some of its viral videos

TikTok’s upcoming service is just as weird as some of its viral videos0
The social network giant announced it has teamed up with Virtual Dinning Concepts to launch the so-called “TikTok Kitchen,” a delivery-only restaurant service available to users across the United States.
As per TikTok’s statement, the service will launch in the United States in March 2022 and the initial menu will include the social media’s most popular dishes including baked feta pasta, smash burger, corn ribs and pasta chips.
Obviously, TikTok Kitchen isn’t the first step toward a restaurant empire, but just another marketing campaign meant to better monetize some other aspects of the social media service. It’s unclear how long the service will be available, but TikTok claims this is a campaign to bring out of the ordinary food to fans.