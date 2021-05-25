Tidal launches Apple Watch app, adds offline playback

Tidal follows in the footsteps of other music streaming services
like Deezer and Spotify, which recently announced new offline playback features for the Apple Watch
. Beginning today, Tidal subscribers can download the new Apple Watch app
and start listening to their favorite tunes.
Although Tidal was until recently the only music streaming service to offer lossless audio format, that will not be available on the Apple Watch
. Tidal announced that subscribers using its Apple Watch app will be limited to 96 Kbps (via The Verge
).
It's important to mention that the new Tidal app is only compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later running WatchOS 7.1
and up. To start listening to music on your Apple Watch, simply download the Tidal app on the smartwatch, head to link.tidal.com, and use the code shown on your watch screen.
Keep in mind that you can also download music on your Apple Watch and listen offline from anywhere without internet connectivity. Also, you can control playback of Tidal directly from your Apple Watch independent of your iPhone
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!