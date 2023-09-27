Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Meta confirms highly-anticipated feature for Threads will come by December

Ever since Meta launched Threads a few months ago, the accounts were tied to Instagram. To delete your Threads account, you would have to delete your Instagram account too, which was very annoying, especially for those with a high number of followers.

Although Meta promised to do something in this regard, it appears that the option to delete a Threads account without removing the Instagram account that it’s tied too is not going to arrive too soon.

Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, Michel Protti, told TechCrunch that his company is working on launching the feature by December. Yes, that could very well mean that the feature might drop tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, but big companies that offer themselves a bigger launch window are going to make use of all that time for polish instead of rushing the feature ahead of schedule.

Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate. So, we paid particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private or deleting individual threads,” Protti said.

Threads has been rolling out many basic features that were missing when the app was released back in July. Even so, Meta’s app has been struggling to keep its userbase after launch precisely due to the lack of features. Although the company is working hard to close the gap between other relevant social apps, it seems to be taking too long.

After reaching around 100 million sign-ups at launch, Threads dropped to nearly 24 million monthly active users in the United States, according to Insider Intelligence.

