Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Threads had an impressive drop in number of users soon after Meta officially introduced the social app. Although that’s somewhat normal, not many have returned after the big exodus, on the contrary, more people stop using the app because it lacks some basic features that the competition has had for a long time.
Even though some of these features might seem unimportant at first glance, most of them are features that a social app can’t function well without or don’t offer a complete experience.
To switch between multiple Threads profiles, you just need to press the profile tab to have the menu showing the list of your profiles pop up. Once you see your other logged-in Instagram account, you’ll be able to choose one of them to switch to.
Of course, you can also tap “Add profile” to log in on Threads or add another profile to the app. Just like every other social app, Threads will retain your credentials of your accounts so that you can switch between them on the fly.
After Threads launched the web version of its app two weeks ago, the app is now expected to roll out one very important feature that apps like X (formerly Twitter) keep gated behind a paywall: the ability to edit posts.
Of course, there’s no ETA for this specific feature yet, but it would probably be something that would convince some users to return to Threads.
Despite that, Threads continues to be improved with new features almost on a weekly basis, so if you’re one of the people who are still using the app, know that you’ll be getting something new every several days now.
Even though some of these features might seem unimportant at first glance, most of them are features that a social app can’t function well without or don’t offer a complete experience.
The most recent new feature introduced by Threads is the ability to switch between multiple profiles. The new feature is now available on mobile, the app confirmed on its official Threads account.
To switch between multiple Threads profiles, you just need to press the profile tab to have the menu showing the list of your profiles pop up. Once you see your other logged-in Instagram account, you’ll be able to choose one of them to switch to.
Of course, you can also tap “Add profile” to log in on Threads or add another profile to the app. Just like every other social app, Threads will retain your credentials of your accounts so that you can switch between them on the fly.
After Threads launched the web version of its app two weeks ago, the app is now expected to roll out one very important feature that apps like X (formerly Twitter) keep gated behind a paywall: the ability to edit posts.
Of course, there’s no ETA for this specific feature yet, but it would probably be something that would convince some users to return to Threads.
Things that are NOT allowed: