Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads

Apps
@cosminvasile
Follow Us
Meta adds a new highly-requested feature to Threads
Threads had an impressive drop in number of users soon after Meta officially introduced the social app. Although that’s somewhat normal, not many have returned after the big exodus, on the contrary, more people stop using the app because it lacks some basic features that the competition has had for a long time.

Despite that, Threads continues to be improved with new features almost on a weekly basis, so if you’re one of the people who are still using the app, know that you’ll be getting something new every several days now.

Even though some of these features might seem unimportant at first glance, most of them are features that a social app can’t function well without or don’t offer a complete experience.

The most recent new feature introduced by Threads is the ability to switch between multiple profiles. The new feature is now available on mobile, the app confirmed on its official Threads account.

To switch between multiple Threads profiles, you just need to press the profile tab to have the menu showing the list of your profiles pop up. Once you see your other logged-in Instagram account, you’ll be able to choose one of them to switch to.

Of course, you can also tap “Add profile” to log in on Threads or add another profile to the app. Just like every other social app, Threads will retain your credentials of your accounts so that you can switch between them on the fly.

After Threads launched the web version of its app two weeks ago, the app is now expected to roll out one very important feature that apps like X (formerly Twitter) keep gated behind a paywall: the ability to edit posts.

Of course, there’s no ETA for this specific feature yet, but it would probably be something that would convince some users to return to Threads.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Report says TSMC might delay the start of it's 2nm production
Report says TSMC might delay the start of it's 2nm production
Leaked Qualcomm documents reveal both 4nm and 3nm variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Leaked Qualcomm documents reveal both 4nm and 3nm variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Best Buy's Watch Series 8 deal brings the post Series 9 discount you were waiting for
Best Buy's Watch Series 8 deal brings the post Series 9 discount you were waiting for
Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
Under oath, Apple exec reveals secret second search engine setting for Safari
Some iPhone 15 Pro units are arriving with defects
Some iPhone 15 Pro units are arriving with defects
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless