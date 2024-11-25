Threads finally budges and will let users choose their default feed





Currently, Threads opens to the "For You" feed by default. Users can access the "Following" feed by swiping down on the home screen. While custom feeds can be created, the app always reverts to the "For You" feed upon reopening.



Zuckerberg's announcement suggests that Meta is "testing" the option to choose any feed as the default and aims to make this option more visible in the app. There is no information yet on when this feature will be widely available or if the timeline will be chronological.



Threads, Meta's microblogging platform and competitor to Twitter (now X), was launched in July 2023. It quickly gained popularity, amassing over 100 million users in its first five days. However, the platform has faced criticism for its lack of features compared to competitors, leading to a decline in user engagement.



As an active Threads user, I find the option to choose a default feed to be a welcome change. I have created some custom feeds myself and, having the app open to one of those directly would be more convenient. This is just another example of how competition is a good thing. I truly believe that had Bluesky not offered all these features and grown so quickly, we would still be waiting for all the features we have gotten out of nowhere the past few weeks.



