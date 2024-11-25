Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Threads finally budges and will let users choose their default feed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
An image of a smartphone held in someone's hand displaying the Threads login screen
Threads users will soon have the ability to select their preferred feed as the default, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This means users can choose to see either the algorithmically-driven "For You" feed, the "Following" feed, or a custom feed when they first open the app.

This update comes as Threads has been actively developing new features, including the recent global rollout of custom feeds. Some speculate that this increased development activity is a response to the growth of competitor Bluesky, which has amassed over 13 million users in a year.


Currently, Threads opens to the "For You" feed by default. Users can access the "Following" feed by swiping down on the home screen. While custom feeds can be created, the app always reverts to the "For You" feed upon reopening.

Zuckerberg's announcement suggests that Meta is "testing" the option to choose any feed as the default and aims to make this option more visible in the app. There is no information yet on when this feature will be widely available or if the timeline will be chronological.

Threads, Meta's microblogging platform and competitor to Twitter (now X), was launched in July 2023. It quickly gained popularity, amassing over 100 million users in its first five days. However, the platform has faced criticism for its lack of features compared to competitors, leading to a decline in user engagement.

In response, Meta has been actively developing new features for Threads, including custom feeds and improved algorithmic recommendations. The ability to select a default feed is the latest in these efforts to improve user experience and retain users.

As an active Threads user, I find the option to choose a default feed to be a welcome change. I have created some custom feeds myself and, having the app open to one of those directly would be more convenient. This is just another example of how competition is a good thing. I truly believe that had Bluesky not offered all these features and grown so quickly, we would still be waiting for all the features we have gotten out of nowhere the past few weeks.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless