As Bluesky gains popularity, Threads responds by testing out Custom Feeds

Threads is testing out a new feature that lets users create custom feeds around specific topics or people. This is similar to how X (formerly Twitter) has Lists and how Bluesky allows for personalized feeds. It seems like this might be a response to Bluesky's recent surge in popularity.

When Threads first launched, it was missing a lot of basic features that users expect from social media platforms. One of the biggest omissions was the ability to create custom feeds or even just see a chronological feed of posts from the people you follow. This led to a lot of frustration among users, and many people ended up going back to X or trying out Bluesky.





Bluesky, with its decentralized nature and its focus on customization, has been gaining a lot of traction lately. Currently, the platform is gaining an average of one million user signups a day. This may be due to many factors, such as the results of the U.S. elections and Musk's relationship with the President-elect, along with Threads' seemingly aggressive algorithm when it comes to recommending topics in the "For You" feed. It'll be interesting to see if Bluesky can maintain this momentum and become a real contender in the social media space.





Meanwhile, it looks like Threads is finally starting to address some of these concerns, possibly in response to Bluesky now looking like serious competition. The new custom feed feature could be a step in the right direction. However, some users are already expressing disappointment with the implementation. They want the option to set a custom feed, or even just the "Following" feed, as the default. Right now, the app still opens to the algorithmic "For You" feed.



It's unclear if Threads will eventually allow users to set a default feed. They might be hesitant to give up on the "For You" feed, as algorithmic feeds are a popular way to keep users engaged and scrolling.





Personally, I think this update is a good start. I like the idea of being able to create custom feeds around my interests. However, I'm not a huge fan of algorithmic feeds, so I'd definitely appreciate the option to set a custom feed as my default. I guess we'll have to wait and see what Threads decides to do.