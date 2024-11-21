Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Take this simple test to find out if your phone is spying on you

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android
An ear pops out of an iPhone display to show that your phone could be listening to what you say.
No matter how many times we've said that your phones are not listening to you in order to serve you targeted ads, we keep hearing from smartphone users who are convinced otherwise. These phone owners were just speaking about something out of the ordinary, say cowboy hats for example, and started receiving ads and stories all about cowboy hats on their phones. Researchers at NordVPN have come up with a simple four-part test that will let you prove to yourself whether someone or something is listening to your conversations via your phone.

The first step is to find a unique topic that you've never searched for before. This should be a subject matter that you typically do not discuss and is unrelated to your areas of interest. Then you should engage in separate conversations about this subject with your phone nearby. While you should continue to use your phone as you normally do, it is important not to conduct any searches for your chosen subject. Also, do not interact with any content that is related to the subject matter you selected for this test.

When discussing the subject matter you selected while in close proximity to your phone, NordVPN recommends saying specific keywords. As an example, if your test topic is a vacation to a certain location, talk about hotels or sights to see in the specific country. Then, over the next few days or weeks, pay attention to the ads that you are receiving on your phone and other devices. Look for ads related to the test topic you chose when looking at the apps you open, the websites you browse, and even on social media platforms.

"While we typically brush them off as innocent and necessary, they (advertisements) are a strong indicator that you are allowing your device too much access to your personal data and interests."-Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer, NordVPN

Recommended Stories
If you start seeing that chosen topic appear in your ads, it means that your phone has been listening to you talk after all and has been using that information to send you targeted ads. NordVPN conducted its own tests and the Virtual Private Network discovered that topics that its researchers talked about in front of their phones that they had never Googled before started showing up in ads just a few days later.

What do you think? Did you take the test? What were the results? Let us know by dropping your comments in the box below.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless