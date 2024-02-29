These are the Nothing Phone (2a) prototypes that didn't make the cut

Carl Pei

All images credit: Wallpaper*





Pei said that the team at Nothing ultimately decided to go with a high-density polycarbonate rear, instead of glass, coated with what they call a "triple anti fingerprint coating." The midframe, however, is made of recycled aluminum since it is the most sustainable option.The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to be fully revealed on March 5th and released soon after that. It is not yet known how much the phone will cost, but it is expected to be priced competitively.