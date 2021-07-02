The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date

The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date0
We've already reported about The Witcher: Monster Slayer a few months ago, but the game was still in development and CD Projekt RED didn't offer details about its release. Today, the Polish company revealed The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be coming to Android and iOS devices on July 21.
Players who pre-register for the Android version of the game will receive the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword, which will be added to their inventory immediately after the game is released. The item provides players with a 10% experience points bonus in game with every monster they kill.