$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Games

The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date
CD Projekt RED's The Witcher series is getting yet another entry, The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Unlike the other three games, this one will only be available on mobile since it's a location-based AR (augmented reality) RPG.

We've already reported about The Witcher: Monster Slayer a few months ago, but the game was still in development and CD Projekt RED didn't offer details about its release. Today, the Polish company revealed The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be coming to Android and iOS devices on July 21.

Just like Pokemon GO, The Witcher: Monster Slayer players will see the world around them transformed into the gritty fantasy realm known from The Witcher universe. You will be hunting monsters as a rookie wither while engaging with location-based gameplay and advanced AR features.



Players who pre-register for the Android version of the game will receive the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword, which will be added to their inventory immediately after the game is released. The item provides players with a 10% experience points bonus in game with every monster they kill.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component
Sony Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Camera Comparison
by Victor Hristov,  0
Sony Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Camera Comparison
Qualcomm confident former Apple engineers will help it make a chip better than M1
by Anam Hamid,  1
Qualcomm confident former Apple engineers will help it make a chip better than M1
Incredible new deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G down to an irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Incredible new deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G down to an irresistible price
-$800
Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and you will get a $500 credit
ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone
by Anam Hamid,  2
ZTE exec hints at a 20GB RAM smartphone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless