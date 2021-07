The Witcher: Monster Slayer finally has a release date

Players who Players who pre-register for the Android version of the game will receive the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword, which will be added to their inventory immediately after the game is released. The item provides players with a 10% experience points bonus in game with every monster they kill.

CD Projekt RED's The Witcher series is getting yet another entry, The Witcher: Monster Slayer . Unlike the other three games, this one will only be available on mobile since it's a location-based AR (augmented reality) RPG. We've already reported about The Witcher: Monster Slayer a few months ago, but the game was still in development and CD Projekt RED didn't offer details about its release. Today, the Polish company revealed The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be coming to Android and iOS devices on July 21.Just like Pokemon GO, The Witcher: Monster Slayer players will see the world around them transformed into the gritty fantasy realm known from The Witcher universe. You will be hunting monsters as a rookie wither while engaging with location-based gameplay and advanced AR features.