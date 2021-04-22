Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The Witcher early access goes live on Android

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 22, 2021, 11:43 PM
The Witcher early access goes live on Android
Not many probably remember that a Witcher mobile game was revealed back in August, but we're here to keep you in the loop. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based AR (augmented reality) mobile game that will eventually make its way to both Android and iOS platforms.

For now, developer Spokko announced that Android users can pre-register for a chance to participate in the early access soft-launch for The Witcher spinoff. Participants in the beta will be randomly chosen at the end of April through a draw.

To register, you will need to fill in some information on the game's website, including your Google Play account email, phone brand, and phone model. The lucky ones will be notified that they can join the hunt once the early access goes live.



The Witcher: Monster Slayer plays like Pokemon GO, but instead of trying to catch creatures, players will have to murder monsters. To help with that, the game offers interesting mechanics present in the PC/console game, including the option to brew options and craft bombs.

Although the main objective is to hunt monsters, players will be able to gather trophies from their fallen enemies. More importantly, it looks like The Witcher: Monster Slater will feature story-driven quests inspired by The Witcher series. If the beta testing goes well, the game might be out by the end of the year, so stay tuned for more on this one.

