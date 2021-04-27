The Witcher: Monster Slayer will let you hunt monsters with your iPhone





There’s also an official trailer for the game (the first embedded clip), offering a much more dramatic and polished experience. You can follow this link and pre-register for the soft launch beta on Android, and Spokko has stated that the game will launch on iOS too in the near future. And while you wait, you can relax and play a round of Gwent

The Witcher games explore Slavic folklore and are based on the popular novel series by Andjey Sapkowski. The real breakthrough came with the Witcher III game winning the Game of the year award back in 2015. The Witcher universe became even more popular after Netflix launched a series based on the novel (season two is coming our way!).The Witcher: Monster Slayer relies heavily on AR elements, where you use your phone to hunt monsters in the real world (much more thrilling than hunting Pokemon, if you ask me). A video is worth a thousand words, so instead of blabbering about the gameplay, we’ll let you see it: