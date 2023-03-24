Meet the T-Rex Ultra, Amazfit's latest smartwatch for people with an active lifestyle

24/7 health monitoring and over 160 built-in land-based, water-based, and air-based activities

Like any self-respecting smartwatch, the T-Rex Ultra also comes with fitness-tracking features. The watch offers 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. Furthermore, it has over 160 built-in land-based, water-based, and air-based activities like skydiving and indoor and outdoor freediving.If you want, you can also use the Zepp Coach feature, which offers tailored workout plans and scientific guidance. The T-Rex Ultra is also capable of automatically detecting many strength training exercises and recording which muscle groups were targeted during the workout in the Zepp App.In addition to the fitness tracking features, the T-Rex Ultra also packs features like a compass, air pressure, altitude SpO2 reminders, storm warning alerts, and a tool that shows you the temperature of the water while freediving.The watch also supports over 120 watch faces and always-on displays and is available in two colors: Abyss Black and Sahara. The T-Rex Ultra starts at $399.99 and is available for purchase from Amazfit stores and Amazon.