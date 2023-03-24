Meet the T-Rex Ultra, Amazfit's latest smartwatch for people with an active lifestyle
The Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both great smartwatches, but a person with an active lifestyle will most likely go for a Garmin smartwatch instead. Garmin smartwatches are just more precise in their readings, and some can last weeks on a single charge.
However, it appears that Garmin smartwatches are starting to have some serious competition in the face of Amazfit. In October last year, Amazfit released its Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits. The timepiece features a stylish design, a 14-day battery life, 24/7 health monitoring, and dual-band GPS tracking.
And now, Amazfit has released another smartwatch specifically made for fitness enthusiasts and people living an active lifestyle, the T-Rex Ultra.
Highly durable and capable of enduring
As a smartwatch bearing the "Ultra" moniker, the T-Rex Ultra is highly durable and capable of enduring harsh conditions. It's made of 316L stainless steel, and according to Amazfit, it has passed 15 military-grade tests and can withstand extreme temperatures.
For example, the T-Rex Ultra can work in temperatures as cold as -40℃ and as hot as 70℃. The watch also has a mud-resistant bridge and buttons to keep various types of sediment out, as well as adjustable lugs to keep it comfortable to wear.
Amazing battery life
You will definitely wear this smartwatch a lot. According to Amazfit, the T-Rex Ultra can last up to 20 days with typical usage and 9 days with heavy usage on a single charge. In Battery Saver Mode, the watch should be able to last up to 25 days.
Dual-band GPS and a new Endurance GPS mode
The T-Rex Ultra also has a new Endurance GPS mode, which will give you up to 80 hours of constant GPS tracking. The GPS uses both L1 and L5 signals for better precision and supports six satellite systems. Also, you can download offline maps from the Zepp App and combine them with imported route files so that you will know where you are at any given time.
But the T-Rex Ultra isn't only suitable for hiking; you can use it for freediving as well. The smartwatch can withstand water pressure of up to 100 meters, and you will be able to free dive up to 30 meters with it, according to Amazfit.
Of course, a nice display will be required to keep track of the maps and your health stats during a long hike or a free dive. That is why the T-Rex Ultra has an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which means you can easily use the watch even in strong outdoor light.
24/7 health monitoring and over 160 built-in land-based, water-based, and air-based activities
Like any self-respecting smartwatch, the T-Rex Ultra also comes with fitness-tracking features. The watch offers 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. Furthermore, it has over 160 built-in land-based, water-based, and air-based activities like skydiving and indoor and outdoor freediving.
If you want, you can also use the Zepp Coach feature, which offers tailored workout plans and scientific guidance. The T-Rex Ultra is also capable of automatically detecting many strength training exercises and recording which muscle groups were targeted during the workout in the Zepp App.
In addition to the fitness tracking features, the T-Rex Ultra also packs features like a compass, air pressure, altitude SpO2 reminders, storm warning alerts, and a tool that shows you the temperature of the water while freediving.
The watch also supports over 120 watch faces and always-on displays and is available in two colors: Abyss Black and Sahara. The T-Rex Ultra starts at $399.99 and is available for purchase from Amazfit stores and Amazon.
