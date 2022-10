Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits

Automatically recognizing strength training exercises

Companion for indoor and outdoor workouts

Battery size and fitness tracking





The pricing of the Amazfit Falcon

If you are a gym rat/tech enthusiast, you probably know that smartwatches have a hard time measuring the rep counts during strength exercises. But according to Amazfit, its Falcon automatically recognizes dozens of strength training workouts and keeps track of your reps, sets, and rest time. And if you like to run as well, you can use Track Run mode to get lap data and review your trajectory around the track.Also, if you are using external workout devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, you can connect the Amazfit Falcon to them via Bluetooth.The Amazfit Falcon has over 150 built-in sports modes, including kite surfing, golf swinging, and triathlon. Furthermore, the watch has 20 ATM water resistance (200m or 660 ft), which means it is suitable for swimming, high-impact water sports, and scuba diving.Amazfit's new watch also offers dual-band GPS tracking for better positioning and can offer real-time navigation if you import route files through the Zepp App. And if you like to listen to music while working out, you can store songs directly on your watch and listen to them while, let's say, doing your cardio or pumping iron.The Amazfit Falcon also supports third-party fitness apps like Strava, Apple Health, Google Fit, Relive, and Adidas's Running app.The Amazfit Falcon comes equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which according to Amazfit can last up to 14 days with typical usage or 7 days with heavy usage. The watch offers sleep tracking and 24/7 health monitoring of your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress level.The first-ever premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch from Amazfit also comes at a premium price — $499.99, which is in the price range of the Apple Watch Series 8 . However, the Falcon’s featureset is more comparable to the Apple Watch Ultra , so by that standard, it’s pretty well-priced!It's not exactly budget-friendly. However, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch and want to try the Amazfit Falcon, you can purchase it from Amazon by tapping the offer below.