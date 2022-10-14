Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits









But the Amazfit Falcon isn't just a stylish timepiece that will probably go well with a suit; it packs a ton of features to help athletes to progress further on their journey.

AI-powered Guidance

If you are a serious athlete or a regular gymgoer, you know how important consistency and strong will really are. Now combine these two with the power of AI, and you will definitely improve your results.



The Amazfit Falcon comes with the all-new AI-powered Zepp Coach, which utilizes a smart coaching algorithm that provides training guidance specifically tailored to your physical characteristics and exercise experience level. The AI can detect whether the user has overtrained and adjust the exercise intensity plans. The Zepp Coach can even recommend a rest day if it detects that it's necessary.



Automatically recognizing strength training exercises

If you are a gym rat/tech enthusiast, you probably know that smartwatches have a hard time measuring the rep counts during strength exercises. But according to Amazfit, its Falcon automatically recognizes dozens of strength training workouts and keeps track of your reps, sets, and rest time. And if you like to run as well, you can use Track Run mode to get lap data and review your trajectory around the track.



Also, if you are using external workout devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, you can connect the Amazfit Falcon to them via Bluetooth.

Companion for indoor and outdoor workouts

The Amazfit Falcon has over 150 built-in sports modes, including kite surfing, golf swinging, and triathlon. Furthermore, the watch has 20 ATM water resistance (200m or 660 ft), which means it is suitable for swimming, high-impact water sports, and scuba diving.



Amazfit's new watch also offers dual-band GPS tracking for better positioning and can offer real-time navigation if you import route files through the Zepp App. And if you like to listen to music while working out, you can store songs directly on your watch and listen to them while, let's say, doing your cardio or pumping iron.



The Amazfit Falcon also supports third-party fitness apps like Strava, Apple Health, Google Fit, Relive, and Adidas's Running app.



Battery size and fitness tracking

The Amazfit Falcon comes equipped with a 500 mAh battery, which according to Amazfit can last up to 14 days with typical usage or 7 days with heavy usage. The watch offers sleep tracking and 24/7 health monitoring of your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress level.



The pricing of the Amazfit Falcon

The first-ever premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch from Amazfit also comes at a premium price — $499.99, which is in the price range of the



Beware! There is a new player in the smartwatch market. Amazfit has announced its first-ever premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit Falcon, which according to the promoting slogan, "is breaking limits."The design of the Falcon is indeed premium. The watch is stylish-looking, and its case is made out of aircraft-grade TC4 titanium, which according to the announcement, is "tough enough to pass 15 military-grade tests." Now that sounds impressive! As for the screen, it's made out of sapphire crystal glass, which, as we know, can take a lot of beating.