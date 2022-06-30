The supposed Lenovo Legion Y70 has been spotted on TENAA; its launch may be soon
A new gaming smartphone from Lenovo with model number L71091 has been spotted in a listing on the Chinese regulatory agency, TENAA. The handset, which is supposedly named Lenovo Legion Y70, is also probably the code-named "Halo" Lenovo phone, which leaked back in January.
As per the listing, the Lenovo Legion Y70's dimensions will be 6.44 x 3.03 x 0.31 inches (163.72 × 77.11 × 7.99 mm ). It will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and will probably support a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Lenovo Legion Y70 is listed to have a 4880mAh battery and, according to rumors, will support 68W fast charging speed, which is pretty fast indeed.
In terms of storage space, the listing shows three variations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. They will probably come in combination with 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM, and 16GB of RAM, respectively. As for the Lenovo Legion Y70's processor, well, now it becomes a little bit complicated.
Of course, there is also the possibility that the less powerful and cheapest models may come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the more powerful ones, which will also cost more, may be equipped with the latest addition to the Snapdragon family, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
However, even with the slightly older chipset, the Lenovo Legion Y70 will still have top-tier performance. Let's not forget that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon powers most of the flagship phones released this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
Since the Lenovo Legion Y70 has already been listed on TENAA, it is likely that the phone will be launched in China soon. Unfortunately, we do not yet know if it will be available globally or only in the Asian market. But, back in January, the Legion Phone 3 — another Lenovo gaming phone — was leaked, which probably has a better chance of appearing on the global stage. Unfortunately though, rumors back then said that it would be announced in Q1 of 2022, but it's still not released to this day, and we are entering Q3 of 2022.
As for the cameras, the listing says that the phone will have four total shooters. According to rumors, the Lenovo Legion Y70 will have a triple camera setup on its back with a 50MP main snapper and a 13MP front sensor. Also, Lenovo's new phone will be able to make 8K recordings.
