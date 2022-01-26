See Lenovo's new out-of-this-world gaming phones: the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro

According to the leak, the Legion Phone 3 Pro will have a leather-like back, and from the leaked images, we can see that there will be six color variants. The two cooling fans will be located beneath the center module bearing the Legion logo, which is located on the back of the phones. The module will also house the two rear cameras.It is expected that Lenovo would release both the Legion Phone 3 Elite and the Legion Phone 3 Pro in Q1 2022. Evan Blass didn't specify what would be the price of the phones nor if the phones would be available globally or only in some markets.