See Lenovo's new out-of-this-world gaming phones: the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro

See Lenovo's new out-of-this-world gaming phones: the Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro1
The possible specs of the two phones are:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the latest and most powerful Qualcomm SoC on the market
- 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage space on the Elite model; 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage space or 18GB of RAM with 512GB + 128GB SSD
- 6.92-inch AMOLED display tuned by Pixelworks for better visuals while gaming and watching videos. The display will also support a 144Hz refresh rate with a 720Hz touch sampling rate and brightness up to 1300 nits.
- Dual-cell 5600mAh battery (2 x 2800mAh) with 68W wired fast charging and two USB-C ports. If the USB-C ports work the same way as in the Legion Phone Duel 2, this means that when used simultaneously, they may offer a shorter charging time.
- 16MP front camera and 64MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup.
In true gaming fashion, the Legion Phone 3 Elite and the Legion Phone 3 Pro will also have a total of eight virtual keys: four ultrasonic shoulder keys, two rear capacitive, and two on-screen pressure-sensitive touch buttons. In addition, both phones will have front and rear lighting and dual HaptiX vibration.
According to the leak, the Legion Phone 3 Pro will have a leather-like back, and from the leaked images, we can see that there will be six color variants. The two cooling fans will be located beneath the center module bearing the Legion logo, which is located on the back of the phones. The module will also house the two rear cameras.
It is expected that Lenovo would release both the Legion Phone 3 Elite and the Legion Phone 3 Pro in Q1 2022. Evan Blass didn't specify what would be the price of the phones nor if the phones would be available globally or only in some markets.