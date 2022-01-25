Notification Center

Lenovo

A new Lenovo Legion gaming phone leaks with a new Snapdragon chip

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
A new Lenovo Legion gaming phone leaks with a new Snapdragon chip
An image and possible specs of a new Lenovo phone have just been leaked. According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, the image is of the Lenovo Halo, a new flagship-level gaming phone, which Evan Blass explicitly said should not be confused for the successor of the Lenovo Duel 2 gaming smartphone.
In his tweet, Evan Blass said that the Lenovo Halo would be equipped with the Qualcomm SM8475 chipset. Although there is little information available for this chip, it is suspected that it may be an improved version of Qualcomm's current flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s model number is SM8450 – very close to the SM8475 which the Lenovo Halo is rumored to have.

Other possible specs of the Lenovo Halo include:
  • 6.67-inch, 2220x1080 pixels (FHD+) POLED display, which is basically an OLED display with a plastic substrate. Lenovo Halo's display may also support a 144Hz refresh rate with a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
  • 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM, with 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space, which offers fast read and write speeds and can also be found in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.
  • 5,000 mAh battery, 68W wired charging, and 8mm thickness

It looks like Lenovo is aiming for a more simplistic design with the Lenovo Halo. At the front of the phone we can see a hole-punch front-facing camera, and at the back we see a triple camera array. Bearing the "Legion" label on its back means that the Lenovo Halo will be aimed at gamers, as Legion is Lenovo's gaming brand.

According to Evan Blass, the Lenovo Halo is suspected to be released in Q3 2022. There is currently no information regarding the phone's price. Evan Blass also didn't say if the Lenovo Halo would be available worldwide or only in certain markets.

