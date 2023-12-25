Posh and thrifty: Here’s how one could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 experience for under $299
Here’s a Christmas gift for all who find joy in getting maximum performance for minimum $$$!
There’s a rumor that an upcoming budget-friendly flagship-ish device from Realme – the Realme GT Neo 6 – will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and could retail at an absurd price that’s around the $280 mark.
When it comes to the beasts that are never (officially) coming to the US, Realme certainly has its fair share of teasers. Like the just-released Realme GT 5 Pro (pictured above). Apart from being stylish and elegant, it packs some serious specs – Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2780 x 1264 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits maximum brightness. Also, there’s a massive 5,400 mAh battery that has been confirmed to support both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.
Back to the Realme GT Neo 6 and the information on its looney tunes price.
The claims can be found in the Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station’s account over at the ultra-popular Chinese social media (via Gizmochina). In a post, the tipster says 2024 could bring the Realme GT Neo 6 that would “continue to beat the bottom price” and that its “peripheral accessories will be the best”.
The information on the release is also speculative at this point – according to the Weibo MVP tipster, the Realme GT Neo 6 will debut early next year, probably after the Chinese New Year that’s to be celebrated in the second half of February 2024.
If the price rumors turn out to be true, it could mean that the Realme GT Neo 6 will indeed be the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone. The upcoming iQOO Neo 9 and the OnePlus Ace 3 are expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well.
And, for a final, there’s the question of how to get this phone, if it ever makes it out of China. Well, that’s (one of) the importance of having many friends. Preferably such friends that live abroad and that don’t mind sending you flagship-like phones overseas!
In its homeland, this Chinese killer is available for purchase starting from $465 and up to $590, depending on the configuration.
