Meet Realme’s new flagship, the powerful and stylish GT5 Pro
Realme teased its new flagship, the GT5 Pro, for a few weeks now. Today, the handset maker officially introduced its top-tier device in China. The GT5 Pro is a dream that will most certainly not come true for customers in the United States because this device is never going to be within their grasp.
Specs-wise, the Realme GT5 Pro is among the most powerful smartphones available on the market thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor packed inside.
The flagship comes in multiple versions based on the amount of memory: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB. On top of that, Realme opted for a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2780 x 1264 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits maximum brightness.
Not to mention that the massive 5,400 mAh battery has been confirmed to support both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. Moving on to the camera configuration, the Realme GT5 Pro doesn’t disappoints.
Also, the Realme GT5 Pro features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speaker, under-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 certification for dust and water splash protection.
Price-wise, the GT5 Pro is not expensive at all, but prices in China are a lot lower than US and European prices. That being said, the cheapest Realme GT5 Pro is now available for purchase for around $465, while the most expensive one sells for just $590.
The Realme GT5 Pro is not just a powerhouse, but also quite the looker. Two versions of the phone, Red Rock and Bright Moon, feature vegan leather on the back. A third model, Starry Night, comes with a textured glass finish.
The phone boasts a triple camera composition that comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYT-808), coupled with 50-megapixel periscope zoom and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.
