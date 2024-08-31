The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may indeed have S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with S Pen | Image credit — PhoneArena









Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a thinner and sleeker version of the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Initial reports indicated that this special edition foldable wouldn't support the S Pen stylus, unlike its counterpart. However, a new leak from a reliable source suggests that Samsung might have found a way to incorporate S Pen support into the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition after all. Ice Universe, a well-known leaker on X (previously Twitter), has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will indeed support the S Pen stylus. This support, however, won't include a built-in slot or holder for the S Pen. Instead, it will work with the stylus that Samsung sells separately, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .





No digitizer to reduce thickness and cost. So they have to come up with another way to make the S Pen work. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 30, 2024



While the specifics remain unclear, another reputable source, Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has indicated that Samsung might need to implement novel methods to enable S Pen support on the Z Fold Special Edition. This is because the upcoming foldable may not feature a digitizer, primarily due to thickness and cost constraints.





The absence of a digitizer could potentially limit some of the more advanced S Pen features when used with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. It could imply a more basic passive stylus functionality, relying on capacitive touch rather than active pen technology. However, given the premium nature of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it's highly unlikely that Samsung would opt for such a basic implementation.



