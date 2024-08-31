Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may indeed have S Pen support

Samsung
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with S Pen | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a thinner and sleeker version of the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6. Initial reports indicated that this special edition foldable wouldn't support the S Pen stylus, unlike its counterpart. However, a new leak from a reliable source suggests that Samsung might have found a way to incorporate S Pen support into the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition after all.  

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker on X (previously Twitter), has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will indeed support the S Pen stylus. This support, however, won't include a built-in slot or holder for the S Pen. Instead, it will work with the stylus that Samsung sells separately, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.


While the specifics remain unclear, another reputable source, Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has indicated that Samsung might need to implement novel methods to enable S Pen support on the Z Fold Special Edition. This is because the upcoming foldable may not feature a digitizer, primarily due to thickness and cost constraints.

The absence of a digitizer could potentially limit some of the more advanced S Pen features when used with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. It could imply a more basic passive stylus functionality, relying on capacitive touch rather than active pen technology. However, given the premium nature of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it's highly unlikely that Samsung would opt for such a basic implementation.

However, there's also a potential downside. Reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might be limited to China and South Korea upon its release, limiting its availability in other markets.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition presents an intriguing prospect for those seeking a thinner and lighter foldable smartphone experience, potentially with S Pen support. The device's exact specifications and features remain shrouded in mystery, but the recent leaks have certainly sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts. As a fan of foldables this is definitely one I will be keeping my eye on.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

