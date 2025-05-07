Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 fresh listing reveals new details
By now it’s clear that Samsung will have an explosive summer, as the South Korean giant plans to launch at least two new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as a couple of new smartwatches.
The new smartwatches will be part of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 series and supposedly will include a Classic model once again. But right now, we’ll be talking about the vanilla variant, which has been recently spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission).
Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy Watch 8 will be powered by a 435 mAh battery, which is a slight improvement over the current model. For the unaware, the Galaxy Watch 7 is equipped with a 425 mAh battery, so this will be a marginal upgrade.
How that will translate in real-life scenarios remains to be seen, but we don’t think this will matter at all. The size of the battery doesn’t appear on FCC’s website yet, but the leak comes from a reliable source, so there’s a high change it’s accurate.
The Galaxy Watch 8 doesn’t have a release date, but rumor has that Samsung plans to announce its new smartwatches along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to happen sometime in July.
Although this doesn’t reveal too much about the upcoming smartwatch, we do in fact get to learn a few key details about Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. For starters, the smartwatch will support 10W charging speeds and the EP-OL300 wireless smartwatch charger, which will likely ship with the Galaxy Watch 8.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Besides that, the listing at FCC also confirms that the Galaxy Watch 8 support for various bands and connectivity technologies such as NFC (Near Field Communications), Bluetooth 5.3 LE, and Wi-Fi 802.11n. The smartwatch supports LTE FDD 2 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 25 / 26 / 66 / 71 bands. Just like with the previous smartwatches, Samsung will launch multiple Galaxy Watch 8 versions such as LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants.
