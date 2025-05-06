New report reveals good and bad news about Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 | Image credit: PhoneArenaSamsung had big issues delivering the One UI 7 update on time and it’s still in the process of rolling it out to all eligible devices. That led not only to delays in the development cycle for One UI 7.1 but also affected its smartwatches too.
After skipping One UI 7.1, Samsung is now reportedly working on a much bigger update for its smartwatches, One UI 8 Watch. That’s the good news. The bad news is there won’t be a One UI 7 Watch update, so if you’re rocking a Galaxy Watch, you’ll have to wait a while longer until Samsung finished developing the much bigger update.
From a Samsung fan’s perspective this might be better considering that One UI 8 Watch isn’t that far off. However, the fact that Samsung had to skip two important updates for its phones and smartwatches, as well as delay a major Android update, doesn’t look good at all.
According to SamMobile, the decision to skip One UI 7 Watch in favor of One UI 8 Watch was made to better align its update strategy. Since its phones are supposed to receive One UI 8 sometime this year, it makes sense for its smartwatches to get a similarly named update around the same time.
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 | Image credit: PhoneArena
But that’s certainly not the only reason. In fact, this is the first time that Samsung skips a major One UI Watch update, so it’s probably more than just the desire to align its software update roadmap.
In any case, that’s all we have about the One UI 8 Watch update, which we expect to be released at some point this year. No details about any potential new game-changing new features that could beef up Samsung’s Watch OS have been leaked so far, but we can safely assume that One UI 8 Watch will include a bunch of AI focused improvements.
In other news, Samsung recently confirmed that its next smartwatch will be innovative. We’ve also learned the South Korean company plans to bring back the Classic lineup, so it looks like it will be a busy rest of the year for Samsung.
