The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock for pre-orders, but you'll need to be patient
Pixel 9 Pro Fold | Image credit — Google
Google's highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone is once again available for pre-order in Google's own store, following a brief period of being out of stock. This comes as a relief to eager customers who missed out on the initial pre-order window. However, potential buyers will need to exercise some patience, as shipping dates are currently estimated for late October.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google's second attempt at a foldable phone, was originally slated for a September 4th release, slightly later than its siblings, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. However, shortly after its launch, the device encountered stock issues, leading to its unavailability for a time. As of last week, only the "Obsidian" color variant was open for pre-orders.
Thankfully, the situation has improved, and all variants of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are now back in stock and ready for pre-order through the Google Store. Customers can choose between two color options: "Obsidian" and "Porcelain," which are available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.
Google Store listings for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has shipping dates pushed back as far as October 30th
While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is technically available for pre-order, customers should be prepared for a bit of a wait. Shipping estimates on the Google Store currently range from October 23rd to 30th for all variants. If you're looking for a faster delivery, Best Buy seems to be the place to go, as they currently have the 256GB Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro Fold available with an estimated delivery date of September 6th. For your convenience, we have included a widget that you can click on to order and get a $350 store gift card.
Unfortunately, Amazon is not currently accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It remains to be seen when they will open up their pre-order window.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's initial stock issues and subsequent delays highlight the challenges associated with launching a new and unique product. Foldable phones are still a relatively new technology, and production can be complex and prone to disruptions. Despite these setbacks, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's return to availability is a positive sign, indicating that Google is working to meet the high demand for its latest foldable device.
