The Pixel 10 is coming next month — here are 7 big changes to expect

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Tensor G5

Telephoto camera on the Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Tele-macro feature

Reportedly, the Pixel 10 may have a new macro photography system that uses both the telephoto and ultra-wide camera for macro images. The tele-macro approach allows you to get detailed close-ups from a greater distance. The ultrawide camera is used for very close shots, while the telephoto lens is used for longer reach and natural background blur.





Boost in video stabilization

According to leaks, we can expect a major boost in video stabilization for the Pixel 10 series. This means videos can be almost as smooth as if they were shot with a gimbal, but without the actual hardware, or at least that's what the rumors are saying. This would be a big upgrade for fans of videography and should help the Pixels go closer to the iPhone in terms of video quality.





Improvements in display tech

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Recommended Stories

Qi-2 readiness

Pixel 10

AI-focused experience

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are launching on August 20, and all eyes are on what Google has in store next. Rumors have been swirling for months, and expectations are running high.Visually, the phones are expected to stick closely to the familiar Pixel look – but under the hood, some key upgrades are on the way. The question is: will they be enough to make thefeel truly next-gen? Here are the top features to expect for theandThe biggest upgrade this year for both phones is expected to be the chipset. Google's first fully in-house chip is expected to bring performance and efficiency improvements over last year's. The chip is built by TSMC using its advanced 3nm process, so it should be more powerful than previous generations, which Samsung Foundry built on a 4nm process. The new approach gives Google more control over key components and chip design.The 'vanilla'is getting a telephoto camera this year, according to leaks. Reportedly, the phone will use the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor that we've previously seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . Zoom cameras are gaining popularity and are generally more practical than ultra-wide cameras, so it's great news that Google is reportedly adding one to the baseRumor has it that thewill improve its PWM dimming rate, which should reduce eye strain for people sensitive to flickering screens. PWN controls screen brightness, and low flicker rates make some people's eyes feel uncomfortable. Reportedly, a higher PWM will come with the, so the screen should be more comfortable to look at.Theseries may support Qi2 with a case, just like the Galaxy S25 series. Basically, the phones are expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standards but lack the magnets, so for this, you can buy a separate magnetic case, and you can use Qi2.Qi2 allows for improved power delivery and reduced heat compared to older Qi versions.Of course, theand theare going to be focused quite heavily on generative AI features, just like all the 2025 phones. Now, there will be a change to the "Pixel Sense" AI assistant, which is reportedly going to be called "Magic Cue" and will work alongside Gemini.Magic Cue is said to offer context-aware assistance and reportedly won't require prompts. Instead, it will monitor screen activity and app usage and then suggest relevant information or actions. It is said to process the pulled information in a secure, isolated environment.