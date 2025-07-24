The Pixel 10 is coming next month — here are 7 big changes to expect
Here are the biggest changes rumored for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.
The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are launching on August 20, and all eyes are on what Google has in store next. Rumors have been swirling for months, and expectations are running high.
Visually, the phones are expected to stick closely to the familiar Pixel look – but under the hood, some key upgrades are on the way. The question is: will they be enough to make the Pixel 10 feel truly next-gen? Here are the top features to expect for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.
The biggest upgrade this year for both phones is expected to be the chipset. Google's first fully in-house chip is expected to bring performance and efficiency improvements over last year's. The chip is built by TSMC using its advanced 3nm process, so it should be more powerful than previous generations, which Samsung Foundry built on a 4nm process. The new approach gives Google more control over key components and chip design.
The 'vanilla' Pixel 10 is getting a telephoto camera this year, according to leaks. Reportedly, the phone will use the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor that we've previously seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Zoom cameras are gaining popularity and are generally more practical than ultra-wide cameras, so it's great news that Google is reportedly adding one to the base Pixel 10.
According to leaks, we can expect a major boost in video stabilization for the Pixel 10 series. This means videos can be almost as smooth as if they were shot with a gimbal, but without the actual hardware, or at least that's what the rumors are saying. This would be a big upgrade for fans of videography and should help the Pixels go closer to the iPhone in terms of video quality.
Rumor has it that the Pixel 10 will improve its PWM dimming rate, which should reduce eye strain for people sensitive to flickering screens. PWN controls screen brightness, and low flicker rates make some people's eyes feel uncomfortable. Reportedly, a higher PWM will come with the Pixel 10, so the screen should be more comfortable to look at.
The Pixel 10 series may support Qi2 with a case, just like the Galaxy S25 series. Basically, the phones are expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standards but lack the magnets, so for this, you can buy a separate magnetic case, and you can use Qi2.
Of course, the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro are going to be focused quite heavily on generative AI features, just like all the 2025 phones. Now, there will be a change to the "Pixel Sense" AI assistant, which is reportedly going to be called "Magic Cue" and will work alongside Gemini.
Magic Cue is said to offer context-aware assistance and reportedly won't require prompts. Instead, it will monitor screen activity and app usage and then suggest relevant information or actions. It is said to process the pulled information in a secure, isolated environment.
Visually, the phones are expected to stick closely to the familiar Pixel look – but under the hood, some key upgrades are on the way. The question is: will they be enough to make the Pixel 10 feel truly next-gen? Here are the top features to expect for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.
Tensor G5
The biggest upgrade this year for both phones is expected to be the chipset. Google's first fully in-house chip is expected to bring performance and efficiency improvements over last year's. The chip is built by TSMC using its advanced 3nm process, so it should be more powerful than previous generations, which Samsung Foundry built on a 4nm process. The new approach gives Google more control over key components and chip design.
Telephoto camera on the Pixel 10
The 'vanilla' Pixel 10 is getting a telephoto camera this year, according to leaks. Reportedly, the phone will use the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor that we've previously seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Zoom cameras are gaining popularity and are generally more practical than ultra-wide cameras, so it's great news that Google is reportedly adding one to the base Pixel 10.
Tele-macro feature
Reportedly, the Pixel 10 may have a new macro photography system that uses both the telephoto and ultra-wide camera for macro images. The tele-macro approach allows you to get detailed close-ups from a greater distance. The ultrawide camera is used for very close shots, while the telephoto lens is used for longer reach and natural background blur.
Boost in video stabilization
According to leaks, we can expect a major boost in video stabilization for the Pixel 10 series. This means videos can be almost as smooth as if they were shot with a gimbal, but without the actual hardware, or at least that's what the rumors are saying. This would be a big upgrade for fans of videography and should help the Pixels go closer to the iPhone in terms of video quality.
Improvements in display tech
Rumor has it that the Pixel 10 will improve its PWM dimming rate, which should reduce eye strain for people sensitive to flickering screens. PWN controls screen brightness, and low flicker rates make some people's eyes feel uncomfortable. Reportedly, a higher PWM will come with the Pixel 10, so the screen should be more comfortable to look at.
Recommended Stories
Qi-2 readiness
The Pixel 10 series may support Qi2 with a case, just like the Galaxy S25 series. Basically, the phones are expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standards but lack the magnets, so for this, you can buy a separate magnetic case, and you can use Qi2.
Qi2 allows for improved power delivery and reduced heat compared to older Qi versions.
AI-focused experience
Of course, the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro are going to be focused quite heavily on generative AI features, just like all the 2025 phones. Now, there will be a change to the "Pixel Sense" AI assistant, which is reportedly going to be called "Magic Cue" and will work alongside Gemini.
Magic Cue is said to offer context-aware assistance and reportedly won't require prompts. Instead, it will monitor screen activity and app usage and then suggest relevant information or actions. It is said to process the pulled information in a secure, isolated environment.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: