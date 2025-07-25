macOS 26 features that make Windows 11 look outdated

macOS 26 looks sleek and seamless — Windows 11? Not so much





On the other hand, Windows 11 does feel a bit cluttered and clunky. The Liquid Glass look on the Mac manages to make it feel more modern and color-coordinated around the translucency theme, while on Windows 11, each element seems to have its own look, in a way.





Yes, you can set Dark/Lite and then a main color and the whole system changes, but we have these legacy menus, due to the way Windows is designed (on top of older versions of the same OS to an extent). These legacy menus look drastically different with the new layout.



In my opinion, Windows has a lot of things going on at the same time, and I can sometimes feel drowned in all the forced colors and shade differences.





macOS 26 gets a Phone app – making calls feels way easier than on Windows 11





Recommended Stories

Windows 11 does have the option for you to install the Phone Link app, and the connection between your laptop and phone is made via Bluetooth. Of course, you have to fiddle with settings to ensure smoothness, enabled 2FA, link the phone to your account, log in multiple times on both the phone and the app (and hope nothing times out while you do that) and pair the devices via Bluetooth. Or use a cable and hope the cable does what Windows wants it to do.





The Phone app on a Mac is way more simple. You need to have your iCloud account signed in on both devices and bam, your Mac is connected to your iPhone, it's really that simple. In some instances, you may need to allow "Calls on Other Devices" on your iPhone, but if you're already using your Mac to pick up calls from your iPhone, you won't need to enable it specifically for the Phone app.





Compared to the simplicity of the Phone app on the Mac, Windows' take is one cumbersome process. It's definitely not as seamless.

macOS Tahoe's Spotlight shines – Windows 11 search is still looking for itself





Apple Intelligence

On the other hand, we have Windows 11 working on adding an AI assistant to the search bar to help you find what you need. We all know that if you don't know the specific name of the feature or setting that you want to find on Windows, finding it via the search bar is nearly impossible.





Meanwhile, Windows Search works in such a way that it tries to catalogue everything you own to help you find it easier. The issue is that it's a background process that has its own routine, and you can see notable performance loss, seemingly out of nowhere. So a majority of Windows users know to disable "Search" as soon as they install Windows, for that main reason. On macOS? That's not required.

See and control iPhone live activities right on your Mac with macOS 26





This, coupled with earlier features of macOS such as the Handoff feature, makes the experience of using both an iPhone and a Mac an even better one and absolutely game-changing.





Phones are a big part of our lives, and having this seamless integration with your laptop is a huge deal. And yep, you don't need any manual pairing, fiddling with settings, or installing apps to achieve that, it's just there.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free! Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer