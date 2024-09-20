The OnePlus 13 may come with an impressive amount of RAM, just like its predecessor
*Header image - the OnePlus 12. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The OnePlus 13 is now getting up for its launch in China, which is expected to happen next month. A global launch of the device is expected to come in the following months as well, and the flagship phone is shaping up to be a big contender for the best Android phone for 2025.
Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 13 are already painting a phone equipped with top-notch specs, and honestly, it sounds pretty exciting. One such leak, coming from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, indicates that the OnePlus 13 will have an option for 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The amount of RAM matches what is offered by the OnePlus 12, and is still more or less unmatched by other premium phones on the market.
But, the leaker did not only offer the great news for serial multitaskers. There's also some bad news in Digital Chat Station's leak. It seems that the price of the OnePlus 13 (the maxed-out configuration with 24 gigs of RAM and 1 TB of storage) is estimated to be higher than the one of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 (same maxed-out config).
Screenshot credit - PhoneArena, Content - Digital Chat Station (translated)
The leaker doesn't specify any particular reasons for the expected price hike, nor do they give a precise price. The OnePlus 12 with this configuration (24 gigs of RAM) isn't officially sold in the U.S., and if you wish to purchase the OnePlus 12 from the official OnePlus store, the maximum capacity is 16 gigs of RAM. Of course, it's too early to tell if the OnePlus 13 situation will be similar, or if the maxed-out version will be more accessible than its predecessor.
Apart from that, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be the only phone with 24 gigs of RAM from the upcoming flagship phones (including the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra that should also be coming at the beginning of next year).
The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and the chipset's results also leaked recently, showing a very promising picture.
On top of a fast chip and a generous amount of RAM, the OnePlus 13 is also said to offer a 6,000 mAh battery cell (which is also very substantial and very good news, in my opinion), and 50W wired fast charging. Rumors say it will keep the same vibration motor as its predecessor, and also, will not upgrade the main camera.
I personally love the option to get 24 gigs of RAM on a phone, although, in all honesty, I struggle to find a reason why you would need it. Yep, it could be good for gaming or multitasking, and even generative AI, but to me, it seems 24 gigs may be a little bit of an overkill. Despite that, it does sound pretty cool!
