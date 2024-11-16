The OnePlus 13 has already gotten a new Macro Mode via a software update

The OnePlus 13 , which recently debuted in China, just received a software update that adds a Macro Mode to its camera capabilities. This means you can now take detailed close-up photos using the phone's 50MP ultrawide camera. Just look for the new petal icon in the camera app to activate this mode.





OnePlus has been making a name for itself in the smartphone world by offering high-end features at competitive prices. The OnePlus 13 is no exception, boasting impressive specs like a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. But it's the camera system that really sets this phone apart.





On the rear, it features three Hasselblad-branded 50MP cameras. This includes a primary camera for everyday shots, an ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view for capturing expansive landscapes, and a periscope telephoto camera that provides 3x optical zoom for bringing distant subjects closer. And for selfie lovers, there's a 32MP front-facing camera.









The OnePlus 13 also sports a beautiful 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling and animations will look incredibly smooth. And with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in the display, unlocking the phone is quick and easy.





OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and runs Under the hood, theis powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and runs Android 15 . It comes with a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, though the global versions are rumored to have 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options.





One of the standout features of the OnePlus 13 is its massive 6,000 mAh battery. This should easily provide enough power to last through a full day of use, even with heavy usage. And when you do need to recharge, the phone supports blazing-fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 also boasts an IP69 rating, meaning it's highly resistant to dust and water.



Currently, the OnePlus 13 is exclusively available in China, and OnePlus hasn't announced when it will launch in other countries.





This update has definitely piqued my interest. I'm eager to see how the Macro Mode performs in real-world use and how it stacks up against the competition. I'm also really hoping that OnePlus announces the global release date soon.