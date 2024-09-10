Google's purge of the Play Store starts as the number of apps listed declines sharply
Up Next:
The number of apps available in the Google Play Store has declined to under 1.7 million by this past June which is down about a million apps year-over-year. It is also down a whopping 55% since peaking at 3.8 million apps. In July, Google warned app developers that it would start to purge the Play Store of apps that are risky and low-quality on August 31st. The kind of apps that Google wants in its Android app storefront are those that are "engaging, stable, and responsive." Apps that are designed to do nothing are not allowed in the Play Store.
"Apps that crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience are not allowed on Google Play."-Google
It seems like a reversal from the old days when the then-named Android Market was locked in a battle with Apple's iOS App Store over which platform offered the most apps. Google's plan is to improve the quality of the apps in the Play Store while at the same time reducing the number of bad apps containing malware or a link to it once they are installed on an Android user's device.
Google has listed on its Developers page its "four pillars of Android app quality" which include:
- Core Value-Apps and games should deliver user value by being useful or fun.
- User experience-Apps and games should be delightful to use.
- Technical quality-Apps and games should make the most of premium devices.
- Privacy and security-Learn to design your apps and games for safety.
The number of apps found in the Play Store is on the decline. | Image credit-Statista
One important thing to keep in mind is that just because Google removes an app of questionable character from the Play Store, it doesn't mean that the app has been removed from your
phone if you installed it. That part of the purge, getting poor quality apps off Android phones, is going to require users to delete apps on their handsets that don't live up to Google's demands. Now that's a call that Android users are going to have to make on their own.
Google is trying to clean up the Play Store. | Image credit-Google
While it is important for Android users to follow Google's "four pillars of Android app quality," this is really being aimed at developers. Google tells them, "There are four pillars of Android app quality. High-quality apps and games deliver value to users, are delightful to use, make the most of premium devices, and are designed for safety. Use these guidelines to build great experiences on Android, and increase your chances of being featured on Google Play."
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: