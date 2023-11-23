The Google Pixel 8a exclusive stock "Mineral" wallpapers have leaked. Check them out!
Google upcoming mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a, is still months away from its official debut. However, as it usually goes with every new Google product, plentiful leaks are already available and more will surely surface all the way up to the launch date, including the exclusive wallpapers for the device.
The leaked Pixel 8a wallpapers were shared online by SmartPrix and Kamila Wojciechowska, who has a proven track record of accurately leaking Google Pixel information. Both credit Andrew Zuckerman, the same artist behind the Pixel 8 series' default wallpapers, as the creator for the Pixel 8a's new "Minerals" wallpaper collection. This wallpaper collection includes three new wallpapers, each with a light and dark version to fit the desired aesthetic: Trinite, Barite, and Hematite.
The wallpapers feature stunning imagery of minerals, showcasing their natural beauty and intricate patterns. The Titanite wallpapers, codenamed "emerald," feature a green emerald stone, while the Barite wallpapers, codenamed "sky," highlight the mineral on a blue background. This could likely be the stock wallpaper for the Pixel 8a's Bay color shade. Lastly, the "licorice" Hematite wallpapers show the mineral in a dark blue hue, reflecting the Pixel 8 Pro's Obsidian shade.
Pixel 8a Titanite Wallpapers | Source - Smartprix
Pixel 8a Barite Wallpapers | Source - Smartprix
Pixel 8a Hematite Wallpapers | Source - Smartprix
There is also a "porcelain" wallpaper that is reported as a possible stock option for the Pixel 8a, as well as a Motif collection illustration, designed by Finnish artist Antti Kalevi. All of these wallpapers can be downloaded in high resolution at the source.
Source - Smartprix
The Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May 2024 at Google's annual developer conference, I/O. Based on leaks and previous Pixel A-series phones, the Pixel 8a should pack the best bits of the Pixel 8 at a much lower price point. Additionally, with the new Tensor G3 chip, Google is now able to provide up to seven years of OS and security updates on its next mid-range Pixel, which will easily help it secure a spot in the best budget phones hierarchy.
Things that are NOT allowed: