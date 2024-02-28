Up Next:
The Galaxy Ring: Тhe new must-have gadget or another ecosystem gimmick?
Rings with superpowers have always grabbed my imagination. Whether in fantasy tales or superhero epics, those rings had me dreaming of getting one. Although I am still waiting on rings that can make me invisible, grant my wishes, or cut through glass with a laser, technology has given us the next best thing: smart rings, the latest trend in wearable tech.
And with Samsung entering the scene with its Galaxy Ring, I just can’t help but wonder: Are smart rings the next big thing? Are they a fleeting trend or the future of wearable technology?
It's time to dive into the world of these tiny tech marvels and find out what the buzz is all about.
First things first: What can they do?
Oura Ring in Rose Gold (Image Credit–Oura)
Existing smart rings like the Oura Ring from the Finnish company Oura and the Helio Ring from Amazfit offer a range of health-tracking features. From monitoring your sleep patterns to tracking your heart rate and activity levels, these devices collect valuable data to provide insights into your overall health and fitness.
By analyzing this data, you can understand your well-being better, which can, in turn, motivate you to make healthier lifestyle choices.
With a smart ring, you can also pay your bill. They have come a long way since the first one, RingPay, in 2013, which has only one feature– contactless payments. The upcoming Galaxy Ring is expected to also have contactless payment, along with all the health and fitness features, too, making it a more versatile option compared to RingPay.
Speaking of the Galaxy Ring again, there's talk that it might be able to wirelessly control other devices, like your Samsung TV. It might also support ECG and blood flow measurements, which definitely turns it into more than a wellness product.
Reports point at Apple also exploring the development of its own ring. This rumored iRing (or whatever name the company chooses) would integrate health-tracking features from the Apple Watch onto your finger.
Meanwhile, rumors suggest Samsung is developing its own VR headset to rival Apple's Vision Pro. So, looking ahead, future smart rings could potentially serve as controllers for AR/VR headsets. It's totally possible that both tech giants could engineer their little wearables to play nice with their respective headsets.
Imagine this – improved hand tracking that lets you type more realistically, instead of just tapping away at buttons like we do with the Vision Pro, which currently only detects your pointer finger. However, only time will reveal the extent of these developments.
Smartwatch alternative or ecosystem lock-in?
The Galaxy Ring at the MWC in Barcelona (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
With the recent announcement of the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is throwing its hat into the smart ring game. While all the details are still under wraps, we can expect features like:
- health monitoring
- activity tracking
- contactless payment
- smart home integration.
This entry from a major tech player highlights the growing interest in this technology. And I am pleased about it because, honestly, I really want to make the most of all the features that rings bring to the table. Some may say, “OK, why don’t you just get a smartwatch, as it offers the same features and more?” But, you see, for me, rings have a unique charm and appeal (I am a big fan of jewelry, what can I do).
According to the numbers, more guys are rocking smartwatches compared to the gals, but that might not be the case with smart rings. Sure, the smart ring market is still too niche to have any data, but with big tech companies entering it, it will undoubtedly grow.
According to the numbers, more guys are rocking smartwatches compared to the gals, but that might not be the case with smart rings. Sure, the smart ring market is still too niche to have any data, but with big tech companies entering it, it will undoubtedly grow.
And hey, who says you have to choose one over the other? Having both a smartwatch and a smart ring could be the ultimate combo for dialing up the accuracy of your health and activity data.
In the future, when your Galaxy Ring seamlessly syncs up with all your Galaxy devices or your iRing links effortlessly with your Apple gadgets, it could become the ultimate commitment ring to your tech ecosystem. Let's be real, even without a ring, folks rarely switch from one system to another. But with a ring in the mix, things are about to get seriously locked in.
But are smart rings the future?
Image Credit–Samsung
Overall, it's still early days, and forecasting the future is always a bit of a gamble. But there's definitely a reason to be excited about smart rings. They offer a subtle and convenient way to stay connected. Unlike smartwatches, they are discreet and comfy to wear day in and day out. This makes them a great choice for folks who find traditional wearables a bit clunky, especially when it comes to tracking sleep patterns.
Smart rings bring the potential for more precise data since they sit closer to the skin, allowing sensors to gather information more accurately than wrist-worn devices. Plus, the absence of a screen in these tiny wearables could be a game-changer for battery life.
Imagine not having to reach for the charger every single day – a massive advantage, if you ask me. The Oura Ring boasts a respectable 7 days on a single charge, and the rumored Galaxy Ring is said to potentially stretch it to an impressive 9 days.
As you have likely noticed, tech is moving fast, so there's a good chance we will see even more features and functionalities popping up in the future. AI is likely to make its way into smart rings, and we might see evidence of that as soon as the official launch of the Galaxy Ring, possibly in July, with some form of integration with Galaxy AI.
As thrilling as the future of this wearable tech sounds, there are some hurdles to tackle, and one of them is the price tag. Right now, rings are often pricier than smartwatches. Take the Oura Ring, for example, starting at around $350 – that's more than a shiny new Galaxy Watch 6.
The purchasing price isn't the only thing to consider these days. Oura, for example, introduced a subscription model, which means you pay for the tech upfront and then keep shelling out cash forever if you want to keep using it (kinda crazy, right?). Now, the big question is – could Samsung or Apple follow suit? It's probably unlikely, given that they don't offer subscription plans for their other wearable devices. But hey, stranger things have happened! What's your take on this? Let me know in the comments below.
As more companies enter the market, let's cross our fingers that prices become more wallet-friendly. At the moment, smartwatches dominate the wearable market, and it could take a while for smart rings to become the next big thing. But you know what? They are not going anywhere, and the tech giants are well aware of it.
Whether they become the next big thing or not, smart rings offer a glimpse into the future of wearable technology. They are innovative, convenient, and hold immense potential for further development. With big tech companies like Samsung and Apple eyeing the market, there is no doubt that they will be more present in the future. So, keep an eye on this space – the future might just be on your finger!
