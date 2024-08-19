The Elder Scrolls: Castles lands on iOS and Android next month
Bethesda has taken the successful gameplay formula from Fallout Shelter and applied it to its other iconic franchise, the Elder Scrolls. The result is a game called The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which was soft-launched back in January.
Today, Bethesda revealed that The Elder Scrolls: Castles will launch on September 10 globally for iOS and Android. Although this is a free-to-play game, it has many in-app purchases, including a paid subscription option, bundles, and many more monetization options.
The more interesting part of the game lets players create heroes, equip them with powerful gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls enemies to collect valuable items that will help their kingdoms grow.
According to developers, each day in real-life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles, so this seems like a pretty demanding game that could become addictive.
Along with the release date of the game, Bethesda also published a developer diary video that offers more in-depth details about The Elder Scrolls: Castles to those who haven’t yet played the soft-launch version.
In Elder Scrolls: Castles, players can customize their castles from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing decorations, and assign subjects to workstations to make sure that the castle has enough resources to thrive.
The Elder Scrolls: Castles | Screenshots credits: Bethesda Game Studios
Bethesda has already opened pre-registration for The Elder Scrolls: Castles both on the App Store and Google Play Store. There are also some pre-registration milestone rewards available if the goals are met.
- 500k pre-registrations: 100 gems, 1x Blessing of Great Destiny
- 1M pre-registrations: 1x Legendary Pack, 3x banner decoration
- 2M pre-registrations: 1x Ulfric Stormcloak (Legendary Subject)
