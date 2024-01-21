The Elder Scrolls: Castles mobile game gets soft-launched on iOS and Android
Bethesda shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a Fallout Shelter-like mobile game, back in September. Over the weekend, the Microsoft-owned publisher revealed that its new mobile title has been soft-launched on iOS and Android and it’s available for download in select countries.
Developed by the same team behind the wildly popular Fallout Shelter mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles has players build their own empire “where every day in our world is a year in the game’s world.”
Another major gameplay feature besides the kingdom management aspect is the gearing of your heroes. You’ll be able to take on epic quests, so your heroes must be well equipped with powerful gear before being sent to battle against classic Elder Scrolls enemies to collect valuable items for your kingdom.
Speaking of availability, Bethesda confirmed that iOS and Android users in the Philippines are the only ones that have access to The Elder Scrolls: Castles at the moment. Of course, feel free to change the location of your Google Play Store if you absolutely must try the game before it launches worldwide at some point this year.
In Castles, players can customize their castles from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, just like in Fallout Shelter. As the ruler of an empire, you’ll be able to train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help expand your kingdom’s influence.
As per Bethesda’s statement, “this soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide.” This means that while availability might expand to additional countries in the coming weeks, the game won’t be generally available during this “soft launch” period.
