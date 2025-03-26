The budget Samsung Galaxy A36 5G and A26 5G are now available to purchase with some great perks





Galaxy A36 5G from Amazon instead, you'll be rewarded with a $50 Amazon gift card that you can then use to purchase whatever you'd like from the merchant. This includes accessories for your brand-new phone. Those interested in either device can snag them right now on Samsung's website , and in the process score a pair of Galaxy Buds FE or Galaxy Fit 3 for half the price. This is a pretty sweet deal if you're in the market for a new phone and some accessories. Additionally, if you choose to purchase the5G from Amazon instead, you'll be rewarded with a $50 Amazon gift card that you can then use to purchase whatever you'd like from the merchant. This includes accessories for your brand-new phone.





Gift Get the Galaxy A36 with a $50 gift card The Galaxy A36 is finally here! You can already buy this affordable model with a brilliant Super AMOLED display and a 50 MP main camera at Amazon. The handset arrives with a $50 gift card. Buy at Amazon





Smart Features: These phones will have a more scaled-down version of the Galaxy AI you see on the Samsung flagship devices. Dubbed "Awesome Intelligence," these devices will include familiar features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Edit Suggestions to help you make your pictures look their best.

Decent Cameras: They both pack a 50MP camera on the back, which should be good for capturing those everyday moments in detail.

Nice Screens: You're looking at a big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that can get pretty bright – up to 1,200 nits – so you should be able to see what's on your screen even when you're out in the sun.





Images credit — Samsung



The Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender, and you can only grab the Awesome Lime version at Best Buy, starting at $399.99. The Galaxy A26 5G is a bit more affordable, coming in Black with a starting price of $299.99. The5G comes in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender, and you can only grab the Awesome Lime version at Best Buy, starting at $399.99. The Galaxy A26 5G is a bit more affordable, coming in Black with a starting price of $299.99.





Honestly, considering what you get and that half-price deal on the earbuds or fitness tracker, Samsung's making a pretty strong play for the folks who want a good phone without spending a fortune. Those "Awesome Intelligence" features, which we usually see on Samsung's more expensive phones, are a nice touch for this price range and could make using these phones a lot smoother. t'll be interesting to see how these stack up against the competition, but on paper, they look like solid options for anyone looking for a good value.