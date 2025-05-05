Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

The Apple Intelligence China problem just got more complicated, according to a new report

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Image of Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone
Apple introduced its new Apple Intelligence features last year, bringing smarter capabilities to iPhones in many parts of the world. However, users in China are still waiting for these AI tools to arrive on their devices. Bringing advanced AI into China means Apple has to follow the country's strict local rules, and according to recent reports, this is causing a delay in the launch there.

Based on reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it now looks like the China-specific version of Apple Intelligence won't arrive with the iOS 18.5 software update (which was expected around mid-May 2025). Instead, the launch is more likely to happen with iOS 18.6. Since beta versions of iOS 18.5 didn't include the China AI features, the delay seems probable. This means the features would likely arrive sometime after Apple's big Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June 9th to 13th, 2025.

The main reason for this hold-up is China's regulations for artificial intelligence, especially AI that can create text or images. These rules aim to control the information generated by AI and ensure it aligns with the country's societal values and state oversight. To meet these requirements, Apple reportedly has to work with Chinese companies.

Video Thumbnail


It's been reported that Apple is partnering with Alibaba to provide technology that helps make sure the AI features follow the rules, acting as a compliance system. Additionally, Baidu is said to be providing the AI functions for searching and understanding language within features like Siri, doing a job similar to what partners like Google or OpenAI do in other countries. Getting these partnerships set up and making sure everything works correctly under Chinese law takes time.

Launching Apple Intelligence is important for Apple to compete effectively in China. The phone market there is very tough, and local brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo are already heavily marketing their own AI features, such as advanced photo editing or real-time translation.

AI capabilities are reportedly becoming a key reason people choose one phone over another. With iPhone sales facing pressure in China, Apple needs its own smart features to keep up, and a delay means missing out on promoting these key features while competitors push ahead.

Recommended Stories
For a tech company to release new technologies worldwide, it's not enough to just build the features, but also figure out how to make them work within the specific laws and requirements of different countries. Sometimes, like in China, this means finding local partners and adjusting how the technology operates. It slows things down and means users in China have to wait longer for features that may already be available elsewhere. Considering all this, it's no wonder this rollout has been delayed as long as it has been so far.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless