The Apple Intelligence China problem just got more complicated, according to a new report
Apple introduced its new Apple Intelligence features last year, bringing smarter capabilities to iPhones in many parts of the world. However, users in China are still waiting for these AI tools to arrive on their devices. Bringing advanced AI into China means Apple has to follow the country's strict local rules, and according to recent reports, this is causing a delay in the launch there.
Based on reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it now looks like the China-specific version of Apple Intelligence won't arrive with the iOS 18.5 software update (which was expected around mid-May 2025). Instead, the launch is more likely to happen with iOS 18.6. Since beta versions of iOS 18.5 didn't include the China AI features, the delay seems probable. This means the features would likely arrive sometime after Apple's big Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June 9th to 13th, 2025.
The main reason for this hold-up is China's regulations for artificial intelligence, especially AI that can create text or images. These rules aim to control the information generated by AI and ensure it aligns with the country's societal values and state oversight. To meet these requirements, Apple reportedly has to work with Chinese companies.
It's been reported that Apple is partnering with Alibaba to provide technology that helps make sure the AI features follow the rules, acting as a compliance system. Additionally, Baidu is said to be providing the AI functions for searching and understanding language within features like Siri, doing a job similar to what partners like Google or OpenAI do in other countries. Getting these partnerships set up and making sure everything works correctly under Chinese law takes time.
Launching Apple Intelligence is important for Apple to compete effectively in China. The phone market there is very tough, and local brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo are already heavily marketing their own AI features, such as advanced photo editing or real-time translation.
AI capabilities are reportedly becoming a key reason people choose one phone over another. With iPhone sales facing pressure in China, Apple needs its own smart features to keep up, and a delay means missing out on promoting these key features while competitors push ahead.
For a tech company to release new technologies worldwide, it's not enough to just build the features, but also figure out how to make them work within the specific laws and requirements of different countries. Sometimes, like in China, this means finding local partners and adjusting how the technology operates. It slows things down and means users in China have to wait longer for features that may already be available elsewhere. Considering all this, it's no wonder this rollout has been delayed as long as it has been so far.
