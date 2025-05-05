The Apple Intelligence China problem just got more complicated, according to a new report

Recommended Stories

AI capabilities are reportedly becoming a key reason people choose one phone over another. With iPhone sales facing pressure in China, Apple needs its own smart features to keep up, and a delay means missing out on promoting these key features while competitors push ahead.For a tech company to release new technologies worldwide, it's not enough to just build the features, but also figure out how to make them work within the specific laws and requirements of different countries. Sometimes, like in China, this means finding local partners and adjusting how the technology operates. It slows things down and means users in China have to wait longer for features that may already be available elsewhere. Considering all this, it's no wonder this rollout has been delayed as long as it has been so far.