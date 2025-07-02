The Tecno Spark 40 series has a $214 model that puts some iPhone 16 specs to shame

iPhone 16

50 MP main camera on the back

13 MP selfie camera

Android 15 with HiOS 15.1 interface

IP64 water and dust resistance rating

Tecno doesn't share any details about the second sensor on the main camera or how many Android updates you could expect. However, phones in this price range usually come with 2-3 years of software support and an extra year of security updates. The IP64 water and dust protection rating means the device is fully protected from dust and will survive splashes and spills of clean water or rain. The rest of the specs are:









Tecno Spark 40 Pro The middle child in the series is the Tecno Spark 40 Pro. It has a flat 6.78-inch display, which shares the AMOLED panel, 1220p+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate with the Pro+ model. Its chipset is the Helio G100, again with 8GB and 128GB or 256GB storage. The Spark 40 Pro+ comes in Aurora White, Nebula Black, Moon Titanium, and Tundra Green colors. All that is offered on pre-order in Uganda for UGX 769,000, which would be about $214 when directly converted.



50MP main camera

13MP selfie camera

5,200 mAh battery

45W wired charging, 30W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

IP64 water and dust resistance

Offered in Ink Black, Lake Blue, Moon Titanium, and Bamboo Green, the Spark 40 Pro starts selling July 7 for UGX 679,000 in Uganda, which is about $189 when directly converted.



Under the hood, you get a Helio G81 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The battery is 5,200 mAh and supports 45W wired charging. It comes in four colors: Ink Black, Titanium Gray, Mirage Blue, and Vail White. All that comes at UGX 479,000, which would be about $133 when directly converted.

What’s up with the premium phones? iPhone 16 , iPhone 16 , I also wonder why a $799 flagship device has a lower refresh rate display than a $214 budget phone. I am the first to confess that I wouldn’t buy a Tecno phone just for the faster charging, but I am still looking at the Galaxy S25 , and Pixel 9 and wonder why they don’t charge faster. In the case of the, I also wonder why a $799 flagship device has a lower refresh rate display than a $214 budget phone.

None of the Tecno Spark 40 models is meant for the US market, and comparing them to some of the best smartphones in the world would be unfair. However, I'd like to see Apple, Google, and Samsung more worried about specs. They don't make a phone good, but they make me feel better about spending hundreds of dollars on those phones.