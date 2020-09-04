Cricket launches the TCL Apprise, a $69 Android One budget model

Device manufacturer TCL introduced a new budget handset today that will be available from pre-paid carrier Cricket. The TCL Apprise carries a 5.5-inch LCD display with a 480 x 960 resolution (qHD) and is powered by the MediaTek quad-core MT6739WW chipset. The phone features 2GB of memory along with 16GB of internal storage; a microSD slot offers as much as 128GB capacity of additional storage.





On the back is a 5MP camera with LED flash that supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front is a 5MP selfie snapper that uses the screen to provide the flash in a dark environment. With the smaller display running at a resolution that doesn't require it to consume huge amounts of energy, the TCL Apprise should be able to deliver at least a full day of battery life thanks to the 3000mAh battery inside the phone.





The handset runs on the Android 10 version of the Android Go Edition; the latter supports budget and low-end handsets sporting 2GB of memory or less. Users will be able to find Go Edition versions of their favorite Google apps including Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. There also is a lite version of Facebook to help quench the social media thirst that users of an Android Go device might experience. With Google Lens, foreign signs and menus can be translated into English right on the phone screen and the Digital Wellbeing Dashboard can help you control how long you allow yourself to use a particular app every day before shutting it down.







