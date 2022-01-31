TCL 305 is the latest Android Go phone coming to Europe

TCL isn’t a smartphone company known for its high-end devices, but when it comes to affordability, few other handset manufacturers can compete with its prices in Europe and North America. However, instead of flooding the markets with unending waves of phones like Samsung does, TCL has a much smaller footprint
in these two markets.
Today, we’re going to talk about TCL 305, the latest Android Go smartphone coming to Europe (via GSMArena
). The first thing that comes to mind after looking at the specs sheet is that this is truly a phone made for customers that just want something cheap that runs Android.
The newly unveiled phone will be available in both Space Gray and Atlantic Blue and costs just €205 ($228), a good price for European customers. The main selling point of the TCL 305, aside from being affordable, is the massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.
Additionally, the smartphone sports a large 6.52-inch HD+ display featuring a waterdrop notch, as well as a standard triple setup camera (13MP + 2MP + 2MP). Since this is an entry-level smartphone, TCL decided to include a MediaTek chipset inside, just to keep it as affordable as possible.
The Helio A22 processor
is coupled with 2GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On a more positive note, the TCL 305 comes with a fingerprint scanner in case you’re looking for such a feature. Also, as the title says, the phone runs Android 11 Go Edition. We have yet to learn when exactly it will be available, but that should happen pretty soon now that the phone has already been revealed.